Born in Gloucester, Mass., he attended Gloucester High School and later the Essex Agricultural and Technical Institute in Hathorne, Mass. He went on to a varied career as a tanker crew boss with the U.S. Forest Service at Mt. Baker-Snowqualmie National Forest in Washington state; a ship's carpenter at Gloucester Marine Railways; a forestry technician at North East Resource Associates of Danvers, Mass., with owners and friends Dave and Joan Townley; a carpenter on Wyman Dam in Moscow and for S. D. Warren in Hinckley; and sole proprietor of Mobile Dimension Custom Sawing in Solon.



Ranger Bob was a mentor to generations of students serving internships at Lake George Regional Park. He taught park management skills to countless young men and women, many from Unity College. A number of them went on to land jobs at parks and recreation facilities around the state and country. He led groups of schoolchildren on the park trails, pointing out the wonders of nature. He was a keen observer and avid naturalist who had a gift for passing on his knowledge to those around him. He was a history buff particularly interested in



He was proud of his Irish roots from immigrant ancestor John H. O'Bird, who landed in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, in the early 18th century. Hubbard's Point in that province is named for the progenitor of the Hubbard family.



He was predeceased by his father and mother, Carlton Hubbard and Jeanette Newman of Gloucester. He is survived by his sisters, Sharon L. Hazen of Gloucester and Jeanine M. Mazaika and her husband Paul of Inverness, Fla.; his niece Erica (Randall) Marceau and her husband Michael, niece Kyle Danikas, and nephew Andrew Danikas and his wife Brittany, all of Gloucester; his grand-nephews Julian and Elliot Marceau; and his ex-wife Linda DaCruz. He will be missed by his many cousins, friends, and colleagues. As cousin Leslie Kieran said, "There will never be another Bob."



Donations in his memory may be made to:



Lake George



Regional Park



P.O. Box 896



Skowhegan ME 04976, or



Amedisys Foundation



5 Community Dr., Suite A



Augusta ME 04330



with many thanks for their excellent hospice



care during Bob's last days; or to a nonprofit organization of your choice.







