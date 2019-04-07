Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. "Bob" Hopkins. View Sign

NOKOMIS, Fla. - Robert E. Hopkins passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019 in Nokomis, Fla., surrounded by his wife and two daughters, after a two-and-a-half year illness. He was born in New Sharon, on March 25, 1938 and was the son of Edward and Vivian (Russell) Hopkins.He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother; Ronald R. Hopkins.He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Alice Brooke Hopkins; and daughters, Kim Hopkins Krontz of Sarasota, Fla. and Tracy Hopkins DiMillo of Tampa, Fla., a son-in-law, John A. DiMillo of Tampa, Fla.; four grandchildren: Victoria DiMillo of Boston, Mass., Dominic DiMillo and Josephina DiMillo of Tampa, Fla., and Jacklyn Krontz of Sarasota, Fla.; sister-in-law, Phyllis Lamarre and partner, Art Balcomb of Gardiner, sister-in-law, Linda Simpson and husband, Frank of Sarasota, Fla., sister-in-law, Lorraine Hopkins of Augusta; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Bob graduated from Gardiner High School, in Gardiner and attended the University of Maine. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably, which took him to many countries. He also took part in the Operation Deep Freeze (Wintering Over) for one year at Antarctica. Bob began his career working as a loan manager for eight years before having a 20-year career in the medical field. He worked at Mid-Maine Medical Center in Waterville as their business office manager and was instrumental in the formation of the medical center's credit union.Bob was an avid golfer and a member of the Waterville Country Club in Waterville for many years and recently a member of Calusa Lakes Golf Club in Nokomis, Fla. He was very proud of the fact that he had made 12 Eagles (one being a hole in one) during his golfing years. Bob, unable to be idle, worked part-time at Bawm Tools, Sarasota, Fla. for over 10 years, until his illness.Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72 (Clark Road) Sarasota, FL 34241 on Thursday, April 18 at 12:30 p.m. with Chaplin Joe Hudson officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at Calusa Lakes Club House on Thursday April 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make donations in memory ofBob Hopkins toTidewell-Hospice,220 Wexford Blvd.,Venice, FL 34293 Published in Central Maine on Apr. 7, 2019

