PITTSTON – Robert E. Chadwick, 81, of Pittston, died at home on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., the son of Lawrence J. Sr. and Rowena M. (Beckwith) Chadwick.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman, loving both hunting and fishing. He was also a sports enthusiast who played football, baseball, and hockey. As he got older, watching his kids, then grandkids, was a great joy. Bob was a proud United States Marine Corp. veteran and long-time employee of Sears Roebuck & Co. Family and loved ones were always most important to him.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shelley of Pittston; children, Robert Chadwick, Jr. of New Hampshire, Patrick Chadwick and wife Tanya, Tracy Johnson and husband K.C. all of Pittston; grandchildren, Scott Chadwick, Morgan and Makayle Chadwick, and Madelyn and Kole Johnson. Bob is also survived by siblings, Lawrence Chadwick, Jr. and Theresa Foye of Pittston.
At Robert's request there will be no services. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
