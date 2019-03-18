Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SKOWHEGAN - Robert E. Chadbourne, 90, formerly of Harmony, died peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Skowhegan. Robert was born on Jan. 7, 1929, in Skowhegan, a son of Merle and Berle (Whittemore) Chadbourne.



He proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a hand sewer of shoes for many years, working from Maine to Texas.



Bob always liked a good deal. He enjoyed bartering and dickering with others.



He and Roberta took five special trips to Alaska. He would do the fishing and she would do the canning. They were a great team, spending 62 years together.



He is survived by his loving wife, Roberta Preece Chadbourne of Skowhegan; children, Tim Chadbourne and wife Wanda of Skowhegan, Sheila Chadbourne and companion Dave Miller of Albion, Carol Chadbourne of Newport, Bob Chadbourne and wife Kim of Skowhegan, and Jon Chadbourne and husband Tim Parritt of Boston, Mass.; grandchildren, Becky and husband Travis, Shawna, Victoria and husband Ed, Matthew and wife Bryonna, Isaac, Luke, Shawn and Colby; great-grandchildren, Carroll, Steven, James, Owen, Jasmin, Julia and Liberty; sister-in-law, Gerry Chadbourne of Gardner; and many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents; his siblings and their spouses, Willard and Una Chadbourne, Warren and Christine Chadbourne, Wingate and Louise Chadbourne, Ivan and Joan Chadbourne, Arthur Chadbourne, Archie and Jackqueline Chadbourne; Mildred and Charles Deering, Arrita and Howard Annis, Irene and Clarence McKay, Florence and Louis Sinclair, Clarence and Julia Libby, Ray Libby and Madeline, and George Corey.



A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Cedar Ridge for their wonderful care of Bob over the last four years. A special recognition to Vanessa, Eileen, Diane, Jamie, Leni and the nurses and CNA's of D and C houses.



The family will receive friends from 11 - noon, with a funeral at noon, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield. Military honors will be presented for his service to our country. A gathering will follow in the funeral home.



A committal will be held in the spring at the Sugar Hill Cemetery, Sugar Hill Road, Harmony. To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit



Should friends desire, memorial donations may



be given to the:



Cedar Ridge Nursing Home Activites Fund



23 Cedar Ridge Dr.



Skowhegan, ME 04976







