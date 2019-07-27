WINSLOW - Robert "Larry" Carrier, 90, of Winslow passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 at the Oak Grove Nursing Care Facility after an extended period of declining health.
He was born on June 25, 1929 in Waterville, a son of Edmond J. and Florence Giroux Carrier. He graduated from Waterville High School in 1947. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict serving four years plus a dozen years thereafter with the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was honorably discharged.
After his enlisted period he returned home to work briefly at Hollingsworth & Whitney followed by a long career with the Maine State Liquor Commission until his retirement in 1990. He married the love of his life, Pauline T. Quirion of Winslow, on May 5, 1956.
Larry and Pauline loved taking trips along the Maine coast feasting on seafood. They also made annual excursions into Canada. Larry was very proud of his garden as he and Pauline would freeze and can vegetables each summer. They spent many summers at their camp which he built on Pattee Pond in Winslow. Their love of animals was exhibited by the many dogs they cared for over the years. Larry loved watching war movies and westerns, the New York football Giants, the Boston Bruins and UMaine hockey. He spent a great deal of time with his three grandchildren and enjoyed following their athletic pursuits on soccer and softball fields and on basketball courts. He was a member of the Corpus Christi Parish and a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Larry is survived by his wife, Pauline; a son, Bruce and his wife Rachael; three grandchildren, Tristan and his wife Megan, Colby and his wife Danielle, and Chelsea and her fiancé James; four great- grandchildren, Parker, Everly, Maxwell and Oliver.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother Ed Carrier and sister-in-law V. Jane Carrier.
The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the many providers who cared for Larry in his later years: Dr. Stephen Raph, Dr. Lakshman Subrahmanyan, Dr. Kevin Price and Dr. Allan Nyman and their staff; Maine General Medical Center Home Health Care nurses and many other MGMC staff; and all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Oak Grove Nursing Care Facility. Their professionalism and compassion were greatly appreciated.
At his request there will be no visiting hours or funeral. There will be a private committal/prayer service for his immediate family.
In lieu of flowers,
contributions in his honor should be made to:
Corpus Christi Parish
70 Pleasant St.
Waterville, ME 04901
Published in Central Maine on July 27, 2019