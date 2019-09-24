Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert C. Pinkham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MONMOUTH - Robert C. Pinkham, 83, of Monmouth, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was born Dec. 8, 1935 in Readfield, the son of Merle and Camilla Coffin Pinkham. He graduated from Kents Hill School in 1954. Bob was married to Jane Prescott for 63 years.



He worked for Central Maine Power as a lineman for 44 years and after he retired continued to work for the company part time for 23 more years. Bob enjoyed working in the woods, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He had a tremendous memory and could tell you how to get anywhere. He was our own personal GPS.



Bob was predeceased by his grandson, Robert Glover.



Survivors include his wife Jane; two daughters, Debra Keeler and April Pinkham; three granddaughters, Amanda Hammond, Amy Aubut and Andrea Lowell; his great-grandchildren, Jordan Hammond, Rylee Hammond, Chloe Hammond, Pheonix Aubut, Brielle Aubut and Lorelei Lowell.



There will be a graveside service at the family cemetery on Route 135 in Monmouth on Sunday, September 29 at 11 a.m. with a gathering immediately following at the family home on Berry Road, Monmouth.



Online condolences may be sent to



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the of your choice.







MONMOUTH - Robert C. Pinkham, 83, of Monmouth, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was born Dec. 8, 1935 in Readfield, the son of Merle and Camilla Coffin Pinkham. He graduated from Kents Hill School in 1954. Bob was married to Jane Prescott for 63 years.He worked for Central Maine Power as a lineman for 44 years and after he retired continued to work for the company part time for 23 more years. Bob enjoyed working in the woods, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He had a tremendous memory and could tell you how to get anywhere. He was our own personal GPS.Bob was predeceased by his grandson, Robert Glover.Survivors include his wife Jane; two daughters, Debra Keeler and April Pinkham; three granddaughters, Amanda Hammond, Amy Aubut and Andrea Lowell; his great-grandchildren, Jordan Hammond, Rylee Hammond, Chloe Hammond, Pheonix Aubut, Brielle Aubut and Lorelei Lowell.There will be a graveside service at the family cemetery on Route 135 in Monmouth on Sunday, September 29 at 11 a.m. with a gathering immediately following at the family home on Berry Road, Monmouth.Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralaltnernatives.net In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the of your choice. Published in Central Maine on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.