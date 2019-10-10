AUGUSTA - Robert C. Faxon, Ph.D., 83, of Palermo, passed away Oct. 4, 2019 at Togus Springs VA Hospice. Robert was born in Ipswich, Mass. to Leon and Lelia Faxon on April 4, 1936. He married Frances (Nelson) Faxon on Nov. 18, 1995.Robert graduated from Sanborn Seminary, Eastern Nazarene College and Syracuse University. He worked as a research chemist at Texas Instruments, science/math teacher at North Attleboro High School, Mass. and Rockland High School. He served two years active duty in the Navy and was honorably discharged after eight years of reserve duty. As a man of great faith, Robert actively attended Palermo Christian Church. He donated many hours of his time in construction projects there. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to visit all 50 states. They wintered 13 years in Bradenton, Fla.Robert is preceded in death by his parents; Patricia (Judson) Faxon, wife; Elizabeth (Grady) Faxon, wife.Robert is survived by wife, Frances Faxon; children, Albert and Sharon L., Lee and Wendy, Douglas and Sharon B. and Vonda Faxon; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jon Green and James Faxon; great-grandchild, Basil Green.Memorial service to be held Oct. 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Palermo Christian Church, Palermo, reception to follow. The family would like to extend their great appreciation to the nursing staff at Togus Springs VA Hospice for their tender, compassionate care in Robert's passing. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ripostafh.com In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Palermo Christian Church.
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 10, 2019