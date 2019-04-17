Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Anthony Hanley. View Sign





STAMFORD, Conn. - Robert Anthony Hanley died on Feb. 1, 2019, at his home in Stamford, Conn. "Tony" was 82 years old, and passed away peacefully at home after a long struggle with Alzheimer's, surrounded by his loving husband, George Snead, his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, family and friends.Tony was born June 12, 1936 to Edward and Florence Hanley and was raised in Gardiner, along with his nine brothers and sisters.Upon graduation from Gardiner High School in 1954 Tony enlisted in the United States Air Force . After the Air Force, he received his bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland in 1963 and pursued a career in education. After a short stint as assistant head master at Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C., Tony became assistant principal at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va. He quickly rose to the position of principal at T.C. Williams while simultaneously working on his master's degree from Georgetown University, which he received in 1976. During his tenure as principal at T.C. Williams, the school was recognized nationally as an outstanding high school by the Reagan administration. His many nieces and nephews loved the fact that in real life, Tony was the principle in the football movie 'Remember The Titans.' One of his most fulfilling professional accomplishments was directing the City of Alexandria's 'Continuing Adult Education Program.'After retirement from education in 1996, Tony and George moved to Stamford, Conn. and created The Wakefield Design Center, a "to the trade" interior design showroom. Although not trained in this field, Tony was a passionate supporter of the industry and quickly became the "face" of the business.Tony was preceded by his father and mother and his brother, Terry (MIA Vietnam).Tony is survived by his husband, George; his eight brothers and sisters, Edward and Adrienne of Sedona, Ariz., Barbara of Philadelphia, Pa., Jay and Steve of Dresden, Steve and Sheila of Gardiner, Cheryl and Larry of Newburgh, Alicia and Andy of Jefferson, Jeff and Sally of Pittston, John and Linda of Pittston; 26 nieces and nephews, and way too many greats and great greats to count! Tony lived a full and happy life. Published in Central Maine on Apr. 17, 2019

