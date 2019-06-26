AUGUSTA - Robert Allen Philbrick, 76, passed away on June 13, 2019, at Togus Springs Hospice House. Bob was born on March 25, 1943, to Wendall and Dora (Ellis) Philbrick.He grew up in Sidney on his family's farm. After graduating from hight school in 1961, he enlisted in the Air Force. He was stationed in Colorado for seven years as a computer programmer.After leaving military service Bob traveled around the US working as a computer programmer before moving to Deleware where he owned a grocery store and was self-employed as a carpenter. He later moved aback to Maine where he worked for Walmart until his retirement.Bob loved nature; he was an animal activist and whisperer.Uncle Bobby, you loved us unconditionally as we loved you.He was predeceased by his sister Donna (Philbrick) Greer. He is survived by his niece Karen (green) Cote of Sidney, nephew Dale Green of Sidney; great-nephew Kyle Cote of Little Rock, Ark., great-nieces Heidi (Green) Michelotti of Mosby, Mo., Brittany Green of Augusta, Heather Green of Sidney, Sophie Green of Manchester; cousin Michael Philbrick of Sidney; close friends Diane Green of Manchester, Anita Moody of Augusta, Patrick Lavigne of Augusta, Joanna Tibby of Mt. Vernon, Olivia Joes of Smyrna, Del., Jack and Cathy Parkinson of Claymont, Del., John Kelley of Middletown, Del.
Funeral Service will be held July 3, 12 p.m., Maine Veterans Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta
Published in Central Maine on June 26, 2019