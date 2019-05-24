Guest Book View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Memorial service 3:30 PM Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Robert Alden Moriarty, 95, of Hallowell and Cape Elizabeth, passed away on May 20, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, following a period of declining health.



The son of Lester A. and Mary F. Moriarty, Bob was born in Philadelphia on May 15, 1924. He was raised in Newton Centre, Mass., and together with his brother, Jim, spent wonderful summers as a boy and teenager at his family's cottage in Dennisport, Cape Cod.



He graduated from Newton High School in 1942, and later that year, at the age of 18, enlisted in the



Based at California's San Diego and Alameda Naval Air Stations, Bob piloted the PB2Y-3 Coronado throughout the Pacific. Known as a "plane with a hull," the Coronado was an amphibious aircraft used to transport personnel and supplies and to track enemy submarines.



Bob's flight assignments took him to Hawaii, the Marshall Islands, Kwajalein, Saipan and the Philippines. Shortly after the war ended, Bob narrowly survived a nighttime crash of his aircraft following an attempted takeoff in rough seas off Saipan. He was rescued by a PT boat and was hospitalized for several weeks. Discharged in late 1945, Bob and a friend drove across the country and arrived in Newton in time for Christmas.



Back in Massachusetts, Bob attended Boston University and earned a degree in business administration in 1949. In 1948, he married Barbara Wilde of Winchester, Mass., and they lived for several years in the greater Boston area.



Following in the footsteps of his father and brother, Bob made his career with the John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Co. Eventually Bob was assigned to the company's Augusta office, and he and Barb moved to Maine in early 1953 with their two older children. Two more children were to follow.



In 1955 Bob and Barb moved to Hallowell which became their beloved home. They were members of the Augusta Country Club for decades and developed many close friendships. Bob served on the Hallowell City Council from 1962-1965 and was actively involved in Hallowell's Bicentennial in 1962.



Following a promotion, the Moriartys moved to Auburn where they lived from 1967-1983. Bob became a member of the Lewiston-Auburn



Bob's retirement years were among his busiest. He served again on the Hallowell City Council from 1985-1994 and eventually became a volunteer assessor from 1997-2005. In 2012, he served on Hallowell's 250th Anniversary Committee.



He was a member of the MaineGeneral Medical Center Board of Directors for 10 years, and served the hospital as a highly valued volunteer for 24 years. He also was elected as a corporator of the Kennebec Savings Bank in 1987 and became an honorary corporator 10 years later.



A lifelong animal lover, Bob always owned dogs from his youth to his final years. In addition to his growing family, his numerous interests included his many friendships, fishing, golf, tennis and bridge. He was an extraordinarily engaging man who thrived in the company of others.



Bob was predeceased by his wife, Barbara, in 2001 and by his son, Keith, in 2004. In late 2017, Bob left his beloved Hallowell to reside at The Landing in Cape Elizabeth to be closer to his children. He is survived by his son, Steve, and wife, Pam, of Cumberland; his daughter, Joan, and husband, Bruce Jenkins, of Cape Elizabeth; his son, Scott, and wife, Joan, of Cape Elizabeth; his daughter-in-law, Donna, of Farmingdale; plus seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. Bob was especially grateful for the comfort and support provided by his niece Cheryl Higgins and her husband, Buddy, of Peaks Island. He will be greatly missed by all.



Bob's children wish to express special thanks and gratitude to the staff of The Landing and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their exceptional care.



Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 2-3:30 p.m., at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, where a Memorial Service will follow at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Hallowell Cemetery at a later date.



Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the:



Mary Moriarty Health Studies Scholarship



c/o Hall-Dale High School



97 Maple Street



Farmingdale, ME 04344



or to the,



Kennebec Valley



Humane Society



10 Pet Haven Lane



Augusta, ME 04330







