WINSLOW - Robert Alan Pullen, 56, of Winslow, passed away on April 12, 2019, at the age of 56. He was born to Robert E. Pullen and Linda J. Webber on April 8, 1963, in Waterville. He attended Winslow High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He held several jobs over the years, including working at Crowe Rope Industries.



Alan was a skilled pool, darts and chess player, and he enjoyed watching NASCAR, football and hockey. He collected antiques, coins and NASCAR memorabilia. He will forever be remembered for his friendly and generous nature. He would frequently crack jokes and he was always willing to help anyone in need.



He was predeceased by his father, Robert E. Pullen; and his brother, William "Billy" Pullen. He will be sadly missed by his mother, Linda Webber; sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and Jason Britton, brother, Gary Pullen; niece, Carmen



A graveside service will be held at McClintock Cemetery at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 20, 2019, immediately followed by a celebration of life at The Pointe Afta from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.







8 Elm Street

Waterville , ME 04901

