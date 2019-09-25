Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BENTON - Robert A Redwine, 76, remained at home from an extended length chronic illness. he passed away on Sept. 20, 2019. He was born in Phoenix, Ariz. on July 7, 1943 to Earl Redwine, Sr. and Nancy Williams Redwine (deceased when Bob was 12). He is survived by his wife, Julie. He had one sibling, a brother Earl Redwine, Jr. from Madawaska.When Bob was 11 years old, his family was transferred to Washington, D.C. After his mother's death, Bob and his Dad, who worked for the US State Department, moved to Iran for several years. Soon after graduating from the Iranian American School, Bob returned home to Phoenix.In early 1964, Bob visited family in the Washington DC area, where he met and married Julie Streeter of Rockville, Md. They were married 55 years of a full, delightful, adventurous years including 20 years of farming in Georgia and then a completely different move to Benton, Maine where he was self employed, selling and installing garage doors.He is very proud of four wonderful children, two sons Richard and Matthew and two daughters, Elizabeth and Laura. He never missed a sports event or other activities for them.Bob mostly enjoyed his family; his son Richard and his daughter-in-law Cassandra Redwine of Freedom, his daughter Elizabeth and son-in-law Michael Dufresne of Cundy's Harbor, his daughter Laura and son-in-law Peter Reindl of Waterford, Wisc., his son Matt and daughter-in-law Brooke of Jackson Hole, Wyo.His seven grandchildren felt he was an amazing grandfather. No matter his schedule, he would work around it and support busy parents by babysitting and transporting grandchildren to school and programs. He readily engaged in their "important" chatter and activities. In our home he enjoyed their engaging fun and make-believe games often played after Sunday afternoon dinners for 13 years in our home, until their teenage schedules changed this interval. He often was visited or received calls from them and they will sorely miss him: Abby, Emma and Adam King (and father, Brad King), Lillian and Grace Redwine, Mackenzie and Sydney Dufresne, and recent additions to the family Zack, Raleigh, and Ethan Reindl of Wisconsin.Bob was engaging and made socializing easy with a wonderful dry sense of humor and an interest in others' stories. He loved the move to Maine for it's cooler climate, friendly folks and lush environment. He enjoyed gardening, fixing up old homes and keeping his yard trim and neat. It was some of the later multiple projects that kept him busy through the retirement years, including that of filling his time with his grandchildren.A graveside funeral service is planned for Oct. 19, at the Redwine Cemetery in Newnan, Ga.







BENTON - Robert A Redwine, 76, remained at home from an extended length chronic illness. he passed away on Sept. 20, 2019. He was born in Phoenix, Ariz. on July 7, 1943 to Earl Redwine, Sr. and Nancy Williams Redwine (deceased when Bob was 12). He is survived by his wife, Julie. He had one sibling, a brother Earl Redwine, Jr. from Madawaska.When Bob was 11 years old, his family was transferred to Washington, D.C. After his mother's death, Bob and his Dad, who worked for the US State Department, moved to Iran for several years. Soon after graduating from the Iranian American School, Bob returned home to Phoenix.In early 1964, Bob visited family in the Washington DC area, where he met and married Julie Streeter of Rockville, Md. They were married 55 years of a full, delightful, adventurous years including 20 years of farming in Georgia and then a completely different move to Benton, Maine where he was self employed, selling and installing garage doors.He is very proud of four wonderful children, two sons Richard and Matthew and two daughters, Elizabeth and Laura. He never missed a sports event or other activities for them.Bob mostly enjoyed his family; his son Richard and his daughter-in-law Cassandra Redwine of Freedom, his daughter Elizabeth and son-in-law Michael Dufresne of Cundy's Harbor, his daughter Laura and son-in-law Peter Reindl of Waterford, Wisc., his son Matt and daughter-in-law Brooke of Jackson Hole, Wyo.His seven grandchildren felt he was an amazing grandfather. No matter his schedule, he would work around it and support busy parents by babysitting and transporting grandchildren to school and programs. He readily engaged in their "important" chatter and activities. In our home he enjoyed their engaging fun and make-believe games often played after Sunday afternoon dinners for 13 years in our home, until their teenage schedules changed this interval. He often was visited or received calls from them and they will sorely miss him: Abby, Emma and Adam King (and father, Brad King), Lillian and Grace Redwine, Mackenzie and Sydney Dufresne, and recent additions to the family Zack, Raleigh, and Ethan Reindl of Wisconsin.Bob was engaging and made socializing easy with a wonderful dry sense of humor and an interest in others' stories. He loved the move to Maine for it's cooler climate, friendly folks and lush environment. He enjoyed gardening, fixing up old homes and keeping his yard trim and neat. It was some of the later multiple projects that kept him busy through the retirement years, including that of filling his time with his grandchildren.A graveside funeral service is planned for Oct. 19, at the Redwine Cemetery in Newnan, Ga. Published in Central Maine on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close