Service Information Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Notre Dame de Lourds Catholic Church Water Street Skowhegan , ME

SKOWHEGAN - Rita M. Bouford, 91, of Skowhegan, died on Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019, at her daughters home in Canaan. She was born in Skowhegan, Maine, on Dec. 21, 1927, the daughter of John Edward Leo and Florence M. Lessard.



She graduated Skowhegan High class of 1945. She was a communicant of Nortre Dame de Lourdes Church in Skowhegan. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She married the love of her life Clarence on June 8, 1946.



She was predeceased by her husband Clarence J. Bouford of 68 years, a infant daughter Jeannette Marie, her parents John and Florence Leo, her brothers Lawrence, Norman, Leonard, Clayton, Carlton and Sherwood, her sisters Geraldine, Regena, and Daisylyn.



Rita is survived by her sons Jonathan and wife Jayne Bouford of East Madison, Kevin L. Bouford of Jackmen, daughters Linda J. Aguiar of Canaan and Brenda L. Bouford of Skowhegan.



She was employed at W.T Grants and Norrwock Shoe Company as a Tip Stitcher. She was a homemaker and loved flowers especially violets. Clarence would bring her fresh flowers carnations and daisy every two weeks. She would plant her flowers on the porch each year. She loved animals especially Kevin's dog, Brandy, who would sit by her side. Sadly the dog had passed but that didn't stop her from looking for her. She sat on the porch for hours watching all the different birds. She had the best of care that we could provide.



A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 , 2019, at Notre Dame de Lourds Catholic Church on Water Street in Skowhegan at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



The family would like to thank Angela Davis, caregiver and friend, Dr. Melody Pratt, hospice nurses and caregivers for the wonderful care shown toward our mother, Rita.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita's memory to Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church.







