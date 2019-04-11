Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CLINTON - Rita Ann Bolduc (Colford), 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on April 8, 2019. She was born Oct. 24, 1935, to Arthur and Louise Colford of Fairfield.Rita's greatest joys were spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to cook a big meal and have all of her family home for dinner, followed by her amazing homemade desserts. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed greatly.Rita is survived by her four children, Michael Bolduc and wife Sharon Bolduc of Fairfield, Andrew Bolduc and wife Celeste Bolduc of Palmbay, Fla.; Kimberly Pearson and husband Jeffrey Pearson of Mosca, Colo., and David Bolduc and wife Jeanne Bolduc of Clinton. She had 11 grandchildren; and 20 great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Adeline Veillleux of Waterville, Norman Colford of Oakland, Lawrence (Micky) Colford of Inverness, Fla., Carroll Colford and sister-in-law Fern Colford of Fairfield; as well as many nieces and nephews.Rita is predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Louise Colford; husband Joseph Bolduc, grandson Nicholas Bolduc, brothers Delman Colford, Wilber Colford, Milton Colford, and sisters Doris Bartley (Colford) and baby Alvina.The family will be holding a celebration of life for family and friends at O'Briens, Best Western Plus Waterville Grand Hotel, 375 Main St. Waterville, on Sunday April 14, from 1-5 p.m. Please come join us in saying goodbye to Rita who will always be in our hearts.Graveside service will be held at a later date for family at St. Frances Cemetery in Waterville.







