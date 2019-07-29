Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita A. Roux. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM American Legion Fairfield , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NORTH VASSALBORO - Rita A. Roux, 90, passed away July 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 10, 1929 in Greenville, the daughter of Joseph and Odella (Daigle) Perry.



She was educated in the schools of Greenville and graduated from Greenville High School in 1946. On July 12, 1947, she married Robert J. Roux at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Greenville. She was employed from 1946 to 1991 as an inspector for C.F. Hathaway in Waterville. Rita was a member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church and the C.F. Hathaway bowling team and enjoyed playing cards with family, bingo, and she loved to fish.



Rita is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert J. Roux of North Vassalboro; two daughters, Robin L Reagan of Lisbon, Rhonda L. Weston and husband Dennis of Vassalboro, son, Randall R. Roux and wife Irene of Farmingdale; brother, Lorenzo "Joe" Perry of Tilton, N.H.; sister, Frances Davis and husband Keith of Dover; grandchildren, Casey Reagan of Lewiston, Katie Reagan of Lewiston, Jeffrey Roux of Lavergne, Tenn., Matthew Roux and wife Ruth of Cape Coral, Fla., Justin Roux of Portland, Timothy S. Dibenedetti and wife Tracey of Augusta, Sarah Rosciti and husband Henry of North Scituate, R.I., Ryan Pleau and partner Tiana Ireland, Joseph Weston and partner Samantha Mason; eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sisters, Winifred Sawyer and Carmel



The family wishes to express a special thanks to MaineGeneral Hospice nurses and staff, especially Norma and Dr. Nathan Harmon, for the care and support given to Rita.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion in Fairfield.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make



donations in Rita's



memory to the:



Humane Society



Waterville Area



100 Webb Road



Waterville, ME 04901, or



Hospice Volunteers



of Waterville Area



304 Main Street



Waterville, Maine 04901







NORTH VASSALBORO - Rita A. Roux, 90, passed away July 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 10, 1929 in Greenville, the daughter of Joseph and Odella (Daigle) Perry.She was educated in the schools of Greenville and graduated from Greenville High School in 1946. On July 12, 1947, she married Robert J. Roux at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Greenville. She was employed from 1946 to 1991 as an inspector for C.F. Hathaway in Waterville. Rita was a member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church and the C.F. Hathaway bowling team and enjoyed playing cards with family, bingo, and she loved to fish.Rita is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert J. Roux of North Vassalboro; two daughters, Robin L Reagan of Lisbon, Rhonda L. Weston and husband Dennis of Vassalboro, son, Randall R. Roux and wife Irene of Farmingdale; brother, Lorenzo "Joe" Perry of Tilton, N.H.; sister, Frances Davis and husband Keith of Dover; grandchildren, Casey Reagan of Lewiston, Katie Reagan of Lewiston, Jeffrey Roux of Lavergne, Tenn., Matthew Roux and wife Ruth of Cape Coral, Fla., Justin Roux of Portland, Timothy S. Dibenedetti and wife Tracey of Augusta, Sarah Rosciti and husband Henry of North Scituate, R.I., Ryan Pleau and partner Tiana Ireland, Joseph Weston and partner Samantha Mason; eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sisters, Winifred Sawyer and Carmel Smith The family wishes to express a special thanks to MaineGeneral Hospice nurses and staff, especially Norma and Dr. Nathan Harmon, for the care and support given to Rita.A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion in Fairfield.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may makedonations in Rita'smemory to the:Humane SocietyWaterville Area100 Webb RoadWaterville, ME 04901, orHospice Volunteersof Waterville Area304 Main StreetWaterville, Maine 04901 Published in Central Maine on July 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close