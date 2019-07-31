ROME - Ricky A. Greenleaf, a loving father, husband, brother, grandfather, friend and son, passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2019. Rick will be remembered for his big smile and his generous heart. Rick quickly became a friend to everyone he met.
Rick was a lifetime resident of Rome and loved his community. Rick had a passion for the outdoors, he loved fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and "noodling" on Watson Pond. Children and Pets seemed to gravitate toward Rick, there was never a child or dog that did not want to be near him. Rick was well known in the community for being able to fix almost anything and everything, and he always did it with a smile.
Rick was predeceased by his parents Marion and Irving Greenleaf; his brothers Jerry Greenleaf and Roland "Manny" Greenleaf, his sister Beverly Chick; and his favorite dog Pearl.
Rick will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Shelly; his son Nathan and fiancé Anna, his daughter Theresa and partner Kevin, daughter of his heart Jessica Greenleaf; his father-in-law Richard Butler and mother-in-law Patricia Butler and mother-in-law Frances Dill; his sister Deb Williams and special brother-in-law Guy Williams and their children Mary Lou and Guy Junior; his brothers Timmy Greenleaf and Terry Greenleaf and his children Daryl and Rachel; his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Joe, Jed, Jenny and Sarah; many special nieces, nephews and cousins; the lights of his life his grandchildren Landen, Sky and Isla; and his best friend, hunting and fishing partner as well as his partner in mischief Jami Pompeo.
The Family would like to thank the Belgrade and Rome Rescue for their efforts.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Rick at the Rome Community Center, 8 Mercer Rd., Rome from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on August 24.
An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.
Published in Central Maine on July 31, 2019