Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland 26 Church Street Oakland , ME 04963 (207)-465-3011 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Rome Community Center 8 Mercer Rd. Rome , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROME - Ricky A. Greenleaf, a loving father, husband, brother, grandfather, friend and son, passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2019. Rick will be remembered for his big smile and his generous heart. Rick quickly became a friend to everyone he met.



Rick was a lifetime resident of Rome and loved his community. Rick had a passion for the outdoors, he loved fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and "noodling" on Watson Pond. Children and Pets seemed to gravitate toward Rick, there was never a child or dog that did not want to be near him. Rick was well known in the community for being able to fix almost anything and everything, and he always did it with a smile.



Rick was predeceased by his parents Marion and Irving Greenleaf; his brothers Jerry Greenleaf and Roland "Manny" Greenleaf, his sister Beverly Chick; and his favorite dog Pearl.



Rick will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Shelly; his son Nathan and fiancé Anna, his daughter Theresa and partner Kevin, daughter of his heart Jessica Greenleaf; his father-in-law Richard Butler and mother-in-law Patricia Butler and mother-in-law Frances Dill; his sister Deb Williams and special brother-in-law Guy Williams and their children Mary Lou and Guy Junior; his brothers Timmy Greenleaf and Terry Greenleaf and his children Daryl and Rachel; his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Joe, Jed, Jenny and Sarah; many special nieces, nephews and cousins; the lights of his life his grandchildren Landen, Sky and Isla; and his best friend, hunting and fishing partner as well as his partner in mischief Jami Pompeo.



The Family would like to thank the Belgrade and Rome Rescue for their efforts.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Rick at the Rome Community Center, 8 Mercer Rd., Rome from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on August 24.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.







ROME - Ricky A. Greenleaf, a loving father, husband, brother, grandfather, friend and son, passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2019. Rick will be remembered for his big smile and his generous heart. Rick quickly became a friend to everyone he met.Rick was a lifetime resident of Rome and loved his community. Rick had a passion for the outdoors, he loved fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and "noodling" on Watson Pond. Children and Pets seemed to gravitate toward Rick, there was never a child or dog that did not want to be near him. Rick was well known in the community for being able to fix almost anything and everything, and he always did it with a smile.Rick was predeceased by his parents Marion and Irving Greenleaf; his brothers Jerry Greenleaf and Roland "Manny" Greenleaf, his sister Beverly Chick; and his favorite dog Pearl.Rick will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Shelly; his son Nathan and fiancé Anna, his daughter Theresa and partner Kevin, daughter of his heart Jessica Greenleaf; his father-in-law Richard Butler and mother-in-law Patricia Butler and mother-in-law Frances Dill; his sister Deb Williams and special brother-in-law Guy Williams and their children Mary Lou and Guy Junior; his brothers Timmy Greenleaf and Terry Greenleaf and his children Daryl and Rachel; his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Joe, Jed, Jenny and Sarah; many special nieces, nephews and cousins; the lights of his life his grandchildren Landen, Sky and Isla; and his best friend, hunting and fishing partner as well as his partner in mischief Jami Pompeo.The Family would like to thank the Belgrade and Rome Rescue for their efforts.There will be a Celebration of Life for Rick at the Rome Community Center, 8 Mercer Rd., Rome from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on August 24.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland. Published in Central Maine on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close