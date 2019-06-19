PALMYRA - Ricky A. French, 64, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Bangor.He was born on July 7, 1954, in Skowhegan, Maine, the son of Melvin and Lula (Stone) French. He graduated from Skowhegan High School and proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era.Ricky was a hard worker, driving tractor trailer and operating heavy equipment. He enjoyed boating, camping, and was mechanically clever. He loved his family deeply and was affectionate with his words, always telling them how much he loved them. He is survived by his three sons, Peter French and wife Teena of Palmyra, Paul French of Skowhegan and Eric Peary and wife Amanda of New York; three stepsons, Chris Taylor and wife Rhonda of Freeport, Michael Taylor and wife Sara of Lutz, Fla., and Andrew Taylor and wife Amanda of Pittsfield; six grandchildren, Alexis Peary, Spencer Peary, Ashley Taylor, Mariah Taylor, Lydia Taylor and Casey Grant; two great-grandchildren, Bentley Recoure and Phoenix Recoure; six siblings, Beverly Blais and husband Andy of Hartland, Gerald French and wife Brenda of Skowhegan, Gary French and wife Mel of Dexter, Harriet Clark and husband Bill of Skowhegan, Brenda Vashon of Madison and Linda Cooley of Skowhegan. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Wayne.The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, June 23, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, in the committal shelter of the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta. Military honors will be presented for his service to our country
Published in Central Maine on June 19, 2019