SKOWHEGAN - Rickey Alan Gobin, 65, of Solon, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.Rickey was born on Feb. 27, 1954, in Attleboro, Mass., the son of Richard and Carlene (Bailey) Gobin. He was educated in the local schools.He was employed as a laser welder with Texas Instruments for 30-plus years until his retirement.Rickey enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR racing, all New England sports teams. Rickey love people , he enjoyed a good conversation and would talk to most anyone around. He was a loyal friend, good husband, father and grandfather, he will be truly missed.He was predeceased by his father and his grandparents.Rickey is survived by his mother, Carlene Gobin; by his wife, Diane Gobin; his children, Erick Gobin, Sheri Gobin, Shyla Gobin, Sean Greenleaf and David Greenleaf. He is also survived by sisters, Cheryl Moreau and Lori Pexioto; as well as his grandchildren, Ethan Greenleaf, Lily Greenleaf and Cassidy Gobin.At his request, there are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit







