Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM the residence of Jeff and Mary Timm Manchester , ME

READFIELD - Our most loved, and loving, husband and father, Rick Smart of Readfield, unexpectedly passed from this life and on to his new adventure on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. He was at his happy place, Round Mountain Pond camp, with his honey in life, Cyndie, and second best buddy, Lucy the bird dog.



Rick was born in Freeport, N.Y., and moved to Maine as a youngster. He graduated from Kent's Hill School in 1975 and UMO in 1979.



Rick and Cyndie started their life journey while in high school and married soon after college. They would have celebrated their 40th anniversary in May. After college, Rick entered Optometry school in Boston. He had joined the army through a health profession scholarship program so following graduation they moved to Alaska where he oversaw the optometry clinic on Fort Richardson, Anchorage. After completing his army duty, they moved to Wasilla where he opened his first private practice while building a new home for their growing family. Soon after moving Megan was born, followed by Alison. With the family growing they decided it was time to move back home to Maine and set down permanent roots.



Rick started Smart Eyecare Center in Augusta and the family settled in Readfield. He eventually opened two more locations, Bangor and Farmingdale. He was the sole owner for 27 years until he sold the practice in 2017. His Smart Eyecare employees meant a lot to him and he cared for their wellbeing. He was known for greeting everyone in the morning.



Rick was active in the community. He was a member of the Readfield School Board and helped coach numerous girls' sports teams. He eagerly attended the girls sporting events and never missed a game. He was on the board of the Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed District and active with the Augusta Chamber of Commerce, winning a Presidential Award for business excellence. He was a member of the Maine Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association.



He was also a member of the Round Mtn. Pond Fish & Game Club and the Sports Unlimited of Maine.



Rick loved hunting and fishing. Alaska was his playground for almost eight years with many trips and successful adventures. He continued both pastimes in Maine enjoying fly fishing on Round Mtn. Pond and bird hunting from the camp on East Grand Lake with so many of his close friends and Lucy.



He could not have been happier than living on Maranacook Lake in Readfield in our small neighborhood. He spent many an hour simply gazing out over the water be it at home or from the deck at Round Mtn. He treasured his close group of childhood friends and sharing simple pleasures like sitting around a camp fire.



He is survived by his adoring wife, Cyndie and his cherished daughters, Megan and Alison. He cared dearly for his sister-in-law, Jean Jennings, niece, Katie Jennings and brother-in-law, Henry. He is also survived by his father, Jack Smart, sister, Betty Milliken and nephew, Luke.



Rick had a big, booming personality and a positive zest for life. The house was rarely still when he was home! We will miss his crazy sense of humor and ability to always make us laugh.



He was a passionate man and lived life that way. He loved skiing at Sugarloaf (more than 50 years) and snowshoeing whether it was at camp or home in the woods behind the house. He started scuba diving at 18 and even got Cyndie to take it up so they could go on diving adventures in the Caribbean and Hawaii.



Rick possessed an unimaginable amount of unconditional love and support, that his girls will always feel and never forget. He was our rock with open arms and our safe place. He was such a large presence; we will so miss our Superman!



Our family would like to acknowledge and thank all our family and friends for being there for us during this most difficult time. Also, Steve Cushman for his love and strength, Jeff and Mary Timm for hosting our Celebration of Life and Ned Crockett and Lynn Roberts Reed for their friendship and guidance, and finally our awesome neighbors.



There will be a Celebration of Life on October 5, from 1-3 p.m., at the residence of Jeff and Mary Timm in Manchester, Maine.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







