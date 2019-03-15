TAMPA, Fla. - Richard William Scott was born June 18, 1942 in Newton, Mass., the son of John William Scott and Ethel Sharp Scott.He was educated in the Newton schools and Maine Central Institute, Pittsfield. He graduated from Delaware Valley College of Science and Agriculture with a degree in Dairy Science.He operated his dairy farm in Norridgewock for 40 years. He served on the Norridgewock water district, the budget committee, and the planning board and reluctantly the sewer committee.Richard served on several farm related boards. He was a member of Somerset county Farm Bureau and Somerset County Dairy Herd Improvement Association, serving as its president. He was president of Maine DHIA. He was on the Northeast DHIA board. He was also on the National DHIA board, serving as its president.He retired to Florida where he passed away on Jan. 20, 2019, after several years of poor health.He is survived by his wife Judith McKinley Scott; sons, David A. and William B; grandchildren, Thomas J., Jeffrey D., Sarah B. and Luree H.; a special brother-in-law, Jonathan McKinley; siblings, Russell J. Scott and Carol Scott Peterson; and nieces, Leila, Emily, and Elisabeth, and nephews, Scott, Eric, and Craig.A celebration of Richards life will be held June 22, 2019 at Norridgewock's First Congregational Church. The time will be announced later.In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to,Life Flight of Maine,or other charity.
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 15, 2019