Before retiring to Maine, Richard worked for the Raytheon in the Boston area for 39 years.



Richard enjoyed singing in the Gilbert and Sullivan musical productions and also in church choirs. In Maine, he sang with the Colby College chorus.



Richard leaves his wife, Mary Sewell of Benton; daughter, Audrey Sewell, son, Robert Sewell and wife, Debra; granddaughter, Rachel Dugan and husband, Joe Calvo; and great-granddaughter, Emerson; brother, John Sewell; and many nieces and nephews.



Richard is predeceased by two sons, Richard Jr. and David Sewell; and granddaughter, Rebecca Dugan.



The family expresses sincere appreciation to Dr. Roland Knausenberger, Oak Grove Center and Beacon Hospice.



