BENTON - Richard Nute Sewell, 88 of Benton, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Oak Grove Center, Waterville. He was born in Lynn, Mass. on March 19, 1931, the son of Bernard and Olive (Nute) Sewell.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Nute Sewell.
Before retiring to Maine, Richard worked for the Raytheon in the Boston area for 39 years.
Richard enjoyed singing in the Gilbert and Sullivan musical productions and also in church choirs. In Maine, he sang with the Colby College chorus.
Richard leaves his wife, Mary Sewell of Benton; daughter, Audrey Sewell, son, Robert Sewell and wife, Debra; granddaughter, Rachel Dugan and husband, Joe Calvo; and great-granddaughter, Emerson; brother, John Sewell; and many nieces and nephews.
Richard is predeceased by two sons, Richard Jr. and David Sewell; and granddaughter, Rebecca Dugan.
The family expresses sincere appreciation to Dr. Roland Knausenberger, Oak Grove Center and Beacon Hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Aable Cremation Service, LLC, Waterville.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 16, 2019