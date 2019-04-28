RANDOLPH - Richard N. Leighton, 91, of Randolph, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Togus Springs Hospice unit. Richard was born Oct. 3, 1927, in Topsham, the son of Harland C. Leighton Sr. and Helen (Spear) Leighton. He grew up and attended schools in Augusta. In 1949, he married Gladys Davis from Lubec, and they lived in Augusta and Gardiner until the early 1960s, when they moved to Randolph. Richard was president of H.A. Marston Insurance/Dunlap Insurance agency in Gardiner, retiring on Jan. 3, 1989. He was a member of the Randolph United Methodist Church and was a 32nd degree mason with the Herman Masonic Lodge in Gardiner/Litchfield. He was predeceased by his brother, Harland C. Leighton Jr.; and son-in-law, Edward E. Parker Sr. He is survived by his wife, Gladys, of almost 70 years; son, David and his wife, Beverly, of Augusta and daughter, Linda Parker of Pittston; grandchildren, Kevin Parker of Chelsea and Amanda Parker of Pittston; great-grandchildren, Arielle and Elizabeth Brooks of Pittston, and Noah and Lily Parker of Chelsea; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Murphy, Joyce Bradley and husband, Kenneth, of Lubec and several nieces and nephews A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Oak Grove Cemetery, Gardiner. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Memorial contributions may be made to: The Randolph United Methodist Church 16 Asbury Street Randolph, ME 04346
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 28, 2019