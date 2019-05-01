Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Send Flowers Obituary

NORRIDGEWOCK - Richard M. Wallace, 79, of Norridgewock, passed away peacefully at his home in Skowhegan, on Monday April 29, 2019.



He was born June 27, 1939 in Skowhegan, the son of Melville Wallace and Lorraine (Yeaton) Wallace.



He married Roxie Harriet Hayden on June 26, 1971, in Norridgewock and she passed away Feb. 14, 2015.



He graduated from Skowhegan High School in the class of 1957.



Richard owned and operated Richard Wallace and Son Construction business in Norridgewock for many years. He was a truck driver for several local companies for many years in Norridgewock. He loved to drive truck.



He loved to raise hell, he liked snowmobiling and he loved to make homemade pineapple ice cream.



He is survived by his son, Randy Wallace; his granddaughters, Samantha, Joanna, his grandsons, Jacob and Dylan; two brothers, Gary Wallace and his wife, Elaine, Kenny Wallace and his wife, Jane; several nieces; several great-nephews and great-nieces.



He was predeceased by his son, Ryan Wallace; his wife, Roxie; his parents, Melville and Lorraine Wallace.



A very special thank you to Dr. Lambke and his staff and Beacon Hospice for all of their wonderful care.



A private graveside service will be at a later date.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan.







NORRIDGEWOCK - Richard M. Wallace, 79, of Norridgewock, passed away peacefully at his home in Skowhegan, on Monday April 29, 2019.He was born June 27, 1939 in Skowhegan, the son of Melville Wallace and Lorraine (Yeaton) Wallace.He married Roxie Harriet Hayden on June 26, 1971, in Norridgewock and she passed away Feb. 14, 2015.He graduated from Skowhegan High School in the class of 1957.Richard owned and operated Richard Wallace and Son Construction business in Norridgewock for many years. He was a truck driver for several local companies for many years in Norridgewock. He loved to drive truck.He loved to raise hell, he liked snowmobiling and he loved to make homemade pineapple ice cream.He is survived by his son, Randy Wallace; his granddaughters, Samantha, Joanna, his grandsons, Jacob and Dylan; two brothers, Gary Wallace and his wife, Elaine, Kenny Wallace and his wife, Jane; several nieces; several great-nephews and great-nieces.He was predeceased by his son, Ryan Wallace; his wife, Roxie; his parents, Melville and Lorraine Wallace.A very special thank you to Dr. Lambke and his staff and Beacon Hospice for all of their wonderful care.A private graveside service will be at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan. Published in Central Maine on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close