Dick was a retired public health administrator and professional YMCA director. In addition to his 35 years of work for the "Y" and for the City of Baltimore, he also served for several years as the executive director of the Central Maryland Ecumenical Council. He taught as an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Applied Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins University. He was a president of the Maryland Mental Health Association and vice president of the National Mental Health Association. His last professional assignment was as the program manager of HIV and AIDS services and administrator of Preventive Medicine and Epidemiology of the Baltimore City Health Department. After retiring in Maine, he served for four years as clerk of the Vassalboro Friends (Quaker) Meeting.



Dick was a person of action. He did not hesitate to speak his mind or offer counsel. He worked with students and community leaders in Reading, Pa. in the 60s, as the city and local colleges struggled with racism and the Vietnam War. He led Baltimore's YMCA in the 1970s, seeking to ensure that its resources addressed the needs of the city, not just the suburbs. His work in Baltimore's Health Department during the 1990s contributed to the formation of what later became Behavioral Health System Baltimore, Inc. His support there for Gail Williams Glasser, then an aspiring professional in the public health field, led her to respond years later to his interest in transforming their past professional relationship into the new commitment of friendship and marriage that they made to one another toward the end of his life.



Dick married three strong women, who loved him dearly. His wife, Gail, his companion over the past three and a half years, has brought him love and devotion. With Elaine Crawford, who died in 2015, Dick made personal and professional transitions, helped to raise Elaine's son, Paul Crawford, and relocated to Vassalboro, where he reengaged with Quaker life. During the 60s and 70s, Dick and Mary Kelly had raised three children, John, Paul and Tom, in a loving family filled with music, boats, wit, and openness.



Dick loved his family and showed it through song, humor, advice, genealogical research, writing, and the many gifts of his craft projects. He shared with his family and friends his love of sailing and time on the water. He was a boat builder, furniture craftsman, model ships, trains and planes builder, artist, stained-glass maker, camp counselor, bible teacher, gardener, guitar player, singer, performer, collector of songs, public speaker, author, opera buff, actor, house carpenter, and soccer coach.



In Brightwater (Phippsburg, Maine), where he spent time every summer, his grandchildren, cousins, and neighbors will remember Dick for his humor-filled and sometimes poignant performances on the guitar. He was a keeper of lore (and teller of a few naughty tales) regarding Brightwater folks and history. He sought to preserve Phippsburg heritage by serving on its historic preservation committee. During the 2000s, he and the "Macy Family Band" performed at locations in Phippsburg.



About his interests and endeavors, he once wrote, "My education is eclectic. I love and have studied (and to some extent practiced) philosophy, history, community organization, business administration, epidemiology, folk music, naval architecture, group development, historic residential architecture, applied behavioral science and genealogy. My view on life reflects this generalist perspective. I decry the strong tendency to pigeonhole and label folks. Life is filled with many differing points of view, differing disciplines. We can learn from all of them."



Dick published a biography of his father, Thomas Kelly: "A Biography", and edited "The Eternal Promise", a collection of his father's religious writings. He wrote "Three Ravens" and "Two Widows", about his mother, Lael Kelly, and his grandmother, Madora Kersey. For the Thomas Kelly Centennial Celebration at Wilmington College, Ohio, he presented his essay, "New Lights and Inner Lights". His unpublished works include "Life is What We Have: Metaphor and Footnotes", a window into his approach to life, and "Summer Home", recollections about Brightwater.



Dick is survived by his wife, Gail Williams Glasser; his three children and their wives, Tom Kelly and Kathleen O'Connor, Paul Kelly and Denny Dart, and John and Lisa Kelly, his stepson, Paul Crawford and his wife Lisa Gervais; six grandchildren, David, Celia, Abigail, Conor, Annie and Diana; one great-grandchild, Zoe; three nieces and nephews, and many cousins. He is survived by his first wife, Mary Nell Miller Kelly, and her wife, Eva O'Diam. Dick is also survived by Gail's two children, Melissa and Garreth, and Gail's niece, Amelie Williams.



Dick's beloved sister, Lois Kelly Stabler, and her husband, Griffin Stabler, predeceased him.



A service at Vassalboro Friends Meeting is planned for Saturday, April 13 at 1:30 p.m. A service at Homewood Friends Meeting in Baltimore, Md. is being planned for later this year.



Donations in Dick's memory may be made to the



YMCA of Reading and Berks County,



631 Washington Street,



Reading, PA 19603.



https://www.ymca-berks county.org/donate







