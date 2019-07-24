|
|
|
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Fairfield Community Center
OAKLAND - Richard "Dick" Joseph Doyon Sr. of 16 Denise Ave., Oakland, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
He was born on Nov. 9, 1940, in Waterville, Maine, son of Lionel and Isella Doyon, who are both deceased. Dick's childhood was spent with his seven brothers and two sisters: Lawrence, Robert, Leon, Gerard, Laurier, and Irene, and is survived by two brothers, Bernard and Armand Doyon, both of Oakland, Maine and Yvette Bard of Winslow, Maine.
Dick retired from Huhtamaki in 2002 and has filled his days with the activities and people he enjoyed. He loved people well! Dick was an avid bowler, enjoyed camping, ice fishing, and hunting, and loved "lending a hand" wherever he could. He loved watching the Boston Red Sox and N.Y. Giants when they were in season and he belonged to the Elks Club in Waterville. He spent countless, laughter filled hours with his friends, Dave Simpson, Guy Gleason, and Dave Arsenault.
Richard is survived by his wife, Grace E. Doyon (Heath) of Oakland; his daughters, Linda Marie McEachern of Albion, Maine, and Julie Doyon of Oakland; his son, Richard Joseph Doyon Jr., and his daughter-in-law, NiCole Doyon both of Buxton, Maine. "Papa" leaves behind two grandchildren he raised: Sara Doyon and Brandon Violette both of Oakland, as well as Nicholas Clark of Albion, and Jamie, Jessica, Emma, and Ella Doyon of Buxton. Richard also leaves behind three great-grandchildren: Hunter, Denver, and Tayler Stevens of Oakland. Dick is also survived by sisters-in-law, Sandra Doyon, Jean Doyon, Frances Doyon, Collette Doyon, and Linda Goodrich; brother-in-law, William Goodrich, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life service and reception will be held at the Fairfield Community Center, 61 Water St., Fairfield, Maine, on July 26, 2019 at 12 pm.
An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that donations be made to the
Shine on Cass Foundation
at: 64 Heritage Road
Oakland, ME 04963
(shineoncass.org)
in honor of the work they did for Dick's late great-grandson, Parker Stevens.
Published in Central Maine on July 24, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|