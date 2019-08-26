Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PITTSTON - Richard H. Moulton, 52, died Friday, August 23, 2019, at the MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. He was born Nov. 15, 1966, in Gardiner, son of Linwood and Carol (Chaput) Moulton. Richard graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1985. He was employed by G&E Roofing and Wiscasset Ford before opening his own service garage at his home in Chelsea, which he ran until his retirement in 2015. Richard loved to fish his entire life. He also enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling. His favorite place on this earth was Moosehead Lake.He was predeceased by his parents. Survivors include his son, Jamie Moulton of Bangor; two sisters Tina Moulton of Pittston, Brenda Thompson and husband Peter of Pittston; two nephews Brandon Thompson of Pittston and Taylor Thompson of Hampton, Va.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved and thought the world of.We would like to thank the nurses at MaineGeneral, CCU for their excellent care. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 30, from 4 – 6 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







