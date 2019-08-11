WINDSOR - Richard H. Gray Sr., 85, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at the VA Maine Health Center at Togus following a brief illness. He was born in Vassalboro on May 10, 1934, a son of the late William W. and Sara (Hunter) Gray.
Mr. Gray was a graduate of Gates Business College and had been employed by Central Maine Power for over 24 years.
He was a Whitefield Lions Club member, coached Windsor Little League, and extremely proud of his Eagle Scouts he helped as scoutmaster for Troop 609.
Mr. Gray was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Gray.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Laura M. (Fowle) Gray of Windsor; two sons, Richard H. Gray Jr. and his wife of Windsor and Timothy S. Gray and his wife of China; a brother, William Gray of China; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends may visit from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, August 12 at Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Rd., Rte. 32, Windsor, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial and committal prayers will be held in Rest Haven Cemetery, Rte. 32 Windsor.
Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 11, 2019