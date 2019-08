WINDSOR - Richard H. Gray Sr., 85, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at the VA Maine Health Center at Togus following a brief illness. He was born in Vassalboro on May 10, 1934, a son of the late William W. and Sara (Hunter) Gray.Mr. Gray was a graduate of Gates Business College and had been employed by Central Maine Power for over 24 years.He was a Whitefield Lions Club member, coached Windsor Little League, and extremely proud of his Eagle Scouts he helped as scoutmaster for Troop 609.Mr. Gray was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Gray.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Laura M. (Fowle) Gray of Windsor; two sons, Richard H. Gray Jr. and his wife of Windsor and Timothy S. Gray and his wife of China; a brother, William Gray of China; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Relatives and friends may visit from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, August 12 at Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Rd., Rte. 32, Windsor, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial and committal prayers will be held in Rest Haven Cemetery, Rte. 32 Windsor.Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com