WINSLOW - Richard "Dick" Eugene Grenier, 83, passed away on May 17, 2019, at Goudreau's Retirement Inn in Winslow. He was born March 9, 1936, in Waterville, the son of Wilbrod and Cecile (Libby) Grenier.He was educated in Waterville and Winslow schools, class of 1953. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps from 1955 to his honorable discharge in 1957. Dick was employed by Keyes Fibre for 32 years. He was a member of the American Legion in Waterville. He enjoyed camping at Cathedral Pines for 50 years where he met many new friends who became his camp family and even naming a road to honor him. He loved driving the back roads and going to Big Jim. In his younger days he was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and other outdoor activities. He enjoyed spending time with his families and was very proud of his two granddaughters, Stasha and Tia, who enlisted and graduated as Master Sargent from the Young Marines.He is survived by his sister, RaeJean (Grenier) Beane and her partner Dickie Pullen and three nephews Richard, Rusty and Roger all of the Bingham area; two stepsisters, Theresa and George Savage of Sidney and Alice and Skip Sherburne of Milfred; one uncle, Raymond Grenier of Winslow; his five daughters Dawn Bilodeau of Boynton Beach, Fla., Tammy and Buster Hopkins of Plymouth, Maine, Catharine Nelson of Canaan, Connie and Red Laliberte of Sidney and Lori Barnard of Winslow; his nine grandchildren April McCaslin of Randolph, Nicole Grenier of Newport, Tyler Chase of Lisbon Falls, Patricia and Christopher Gutierrez of Owensboro, KY, Sister Christina Marie of Valley of Our Lady Monastery in Prairie du Sac, Wisc., Elizabeth Nelson of Canaan, Keisha Baldwin of Skowhegan, Tia Baldwin of Winslow and Stasha Baldwin of Sidney; and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Dianne; his parents Wilbrod and Cecile, his stepfather, Lionel (Ned) Betit; a daughter, Cynthia and his son-in-laws Paul Bilodeau and Ronald Nelson.His family would like to thank all of the friends he made at the Oak Grove Center and Goudreau's Retirement Inn. He thought the world of all of you! Notable Jane and Mary. Thank you to all of his friends who took the time to visit him, especially Ron Quimby, Jim and Jenny Lightbody and Julie and Erin. He looked forward to your visits and cherished them.A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove St., Waterville. Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to, may make a donation in Dick's name to: MaineGeneral Hospice PO Box 828 Waterville, ME 04903-0828
Published in Central Maine on May 23, 2019