Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Dr. Richard G. Dumont, 78, died on April 19, 2019, at his home in Greenville, S.C., after an extended illness. He graduated from Cony High School in Augusta and the University of Maine at Orono where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, and Delta Pi honorary societies. He received his M.A. and Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Acadian Studies from the Universite' de Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Elizabeth Dumont (Shelly Hunt Guzman), Katherine Dumont (Glenn Teel), Peter Dumont (Shareece), and W. Ash Atkins (Donita); sisters, Connie Corrigan-Fisette (Mike) and Susan Dumont-Bengston (John), brother, David Dumont (Nancy); four grandchildren including Samantha Proctor, Lauren Dumont, Luke Dumont, and Reece Calhoun; and his dog, Theodore.



He was predeceased by his parents, Elsie and George Dumont, stepmother, Monique Dumont; and brother-in-law, John Corrigan.



Dr. Dumont was the seventh president of the University of Maine at Fort Kent/L'Université du Maine à Fort Kent, and had served in academic positions at Northwest Missouri State University, Tennessee Technological University, Bates College, and Towson University. He was widely published in a variety of scholarly journals and magazines.



Funeral services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, Dr. Dumont requested that any donations be made to the ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center, or the Greenville, S.C., Humane Society.







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Dr. Richard G. Dumont, 78, died on April 19, 2019, at his home in Greenville, S.C., after an extended illness. He graduated from Cony High School in Augusta and the University of Maine at Orono where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, and Delta Pi honorary societies. He received his M.A. and Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Acadian Studies from the Universite' de Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Elizabeth Dumont (Shelly Hunt Guzman), Katherine Dumont (Glenn Teel), Peter Dumont (Shareece), and W. Ash Atkins (Donita); sisters, Connie Corrigan-Fisette (Mike) and Susan Dumont-Bengston (John), brother, David Dumont (Nancy); four grandchildren including Samantha Proctor, Lauren Dumont, Luke Dumont, and Reece Calhoun; and his dog, Theodore.He was predeceased by his parents, Elsie and George Dumont, stepmother, Monique Dumont; and brother-in-law, John Corrigan.Dr. Dumont was the seventh president of the University of Maine at Fort Kent/L'Université du Maine à Fort Kent, and had served in academic positions at Northwest Missouri State University, Tennessee Technological University, Bates College, and Towson University. He was widely published in a variety of scholarly journals and magazines.Funeral services will be private.In lieu of flowers, Dr. Dumont requested that any donations be made to the ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center, or the Greenville, S.C., Humane Society. Published in Central Maine on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close