ANSON - Richard "Dickey" Duley passed away unexpectedly at home in Anson on April 14, 2019. He was born Nov. 19, 1943, the son of Asa and Vera (Moore) Duley.
He graduated from Madison Area Memorial High School and joined the U.S. Navy. Richard proudly served his country doing two tours in Vietnam aboard the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk.
He is survived by his three children, Tommy (Diana), Troy (Marcy) and Terri (Steve); his three grandkids, Dillon, Tyler and Hannah; brother, Robert (Todd) and sister, Roberta. He is predeceased by sisters, Sylvia and Gloria.
Ceremony to be held at Madison Hall, May 17, at 11:30
Published in Central Maine on May 5, 2019