SKOWHEGAN - Richard Charles Tibbetts, 75, of Skowhegan passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. He was born on July 26, 1944, a son of Eleanor Tibbetts. Richard worked as a laborer for a fish packing plant for many years.
He was predeceased by his loving mother. Richard is survived by his brother Harold Anderson.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 in Sunset Cemetery North Anson, at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 28, 2019