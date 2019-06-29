Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Charles Laflin. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the family Farm Hallowell , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HALLOWELL - Richard Charles Laflin, of Hallowell, passed away with his four children by his side on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at The Farm where he was born. He was 86.



Richard "Dick" was born April 3, 1933 in Hallowell, to Kirk A. Laflin and Ruth L. Robinson Laflin.



He was a graduate of Hallowell high's class of 1951, where he was very active and excelled in sports, baseball, basketball, football and courting a certain cheerleader named Polly. After graduation he and his high school sweetheart, Polly, took off for Washington D.C. for a short time. The two returned to Hallowell in the fall to be married and returned home for good the next year to start raising their family. He went back to work for the H.E. Crimmin Dairy Farm in Hallowell for a few years until he started his career with the State of Maine in the highway department until 1961 when he transferred to the Bureau of Taxation, Audit Division until retirement in 1989. He went on to do Maine sales and use tax consulting for major paper companies where he conducted pre-audit reviews in anticipation of forthcoming state audits. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting with his sons and one of his best friends, Gene Shipley, who came to Maine every year for 50-plus years to hunt whitetail deer with Dick; he also loved gardening, raising beef cattle and working in the woods. When spring arrived however, he and Polly looked forward to an annual fishing trip to Square Lake which began in the early 60s with the Parmenters, Sylvesters, Fieldings and Thatchers.



Richard was predeceased by his wife, Polly; daughter, Pamela J. Laflin and his daughter-in-law, Debra A. Laflin.



Richard was the last of his generation, he was predeceased by 10 siblings, Frank H. Laflin, Elwood K. Laflin, Irene "Pink" A. Laflin Thibodeau, Lawrence "Jack" S. Laflin, Katherine D. Laflin Brougham, Margaret L. Laflin Payson, Carroll "Cattie" A. Laflin, Samuel R. Laflin, Geraldine "Geri" E. Laflin Shipley and Herbert C. Laflin.



Richard is survived by his four children, son, Michael Laflin of Hallowell and his sons, Nick of Tygh Valley, Ore., and Nate and his wife Kirsten and their daughters Ava and Laila of Farmingdale; daughter, Kathy Harrington of Hallowell, her son, Paul and his daughter, Melody of Hallowell; son, Bill and his son, Dustin of Augusta; son, Rodney Laflin and his wife, Sandra of Gardiner, their daughters, Jessica and her partner, Dennis and their daughter, Aleena of Chelsea, Angela and her husband, Adam St. Jarre and their son, Tucker and daughters, Tara and Ella of Clinton; Sandra's son, Jeff True of Monmouth, and son, Daniel Laflin and his partner, Rose of Hallowell, his daughter Megan and her partner, Alex of Victoria, BC Canada and his son, Jake and his partner, Meghan of Hallowell. Richard is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to say a special thank you to Richard's Hospice team and to his wonderful friends and neighbors.



At his request, there will be no formal service, but a celebration of Richard's life will be held July 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the family Farm in Hallowell.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







