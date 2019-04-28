Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Carl Knightly. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Visitation 10:30 AM Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 View Map Interment Following Services Kent's Hill Cemetery Readfield , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MOUNT VERNON - Richard Carl Knightly, 79, passed peacefully at home in Mount Vernon on April 24, 2019.



He leaves his wife, Donna (Vanderspurt) Knightly; and their two sons: Jeff and Jonathan along with Jonathan's wife, Kasey (Hutchinson) Knightly; and their two children: James and Alice.



Richard was born in Lawrence, Mass. on Sept. 6, 1939 to Raymond I. Knightly and Ruth (Sawyer) Knightly. He was educated in the Lawrence school system later attending Merrimack College in Andover and the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, graduating in 1973.



After graduating from high school in 1958, he completed a solo cross-country roundtrip from the East to West coast on a Road King Cushman Motor Scooter. He traveled nearly 9,000 miles in 2 ½ months from mid-June to early September 1958, sleeping in a tent with a .22 rifle by his side.



He served four years in the Navy from 1959 to 1963, achieving a rank of E5. During his service, he was stationed in Brunswick and in Rota, Spain. He served on a VP-26 Flight Crew as a Radar Operator in charge of electronic countermeasures. Richard was proud of his travels around the world visiting Africa, Spain, Iceland, Italy, and the Azores to name a few.



After an honorary discharge, he became a member of the United States Postal Service and later worked for the Internal Revenue.



Richard moved to Mount Vernon in September 1973. He taught at the Leeds Elementary School for a few years and later re-joined the U.S. Postal Service in Augusta where he worked for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed computer programming and statistical analysis.



Richard was known for his keen sense of humor and loved telling jokes for fun. He was a proud, dedicated, loving husband, father, and grandfather. His love and support will be greatly missed.



His other family members include a brother Howard "Roy" Knightly (predeceased) and a sister Barbara (Knightly) Tarbell and her husband, Beryl of Gig Harbor, Wash. and their children David, Linda, and Karen. He leaves a cousin, Sharon (Knightly) Mills of Kittery, and his cousins in the Sawyer family: Robert, Caroline, and Warren.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m. at the Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop (207-377-8696). Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Kent's Hill Cemetery in Readfield.



Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at











MOUNT VERNON - Richard Carl Knightly, 79, passed peacefully at home in Mount Vernon on April 24, 2019.He leaves his wife, Donna (Vanderspurt) Knightly; and their two sons: Jeff and Jonathan along with Jonathan's wife, Kasey (Hutchinson) Knightly; and their two children: James and Alice.Richard was born in Lawrence, Mass. on Sept. 6, 1939 to Raymond I. Knightly and Ruth (Sawyer) Knightly. He was educated in the Lawrence school system later attending Merrimack College in Andover and the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, graduating in 1973.After graduating from high school in 1958, he completed a solo cross-country roundtrip from the East to West coast on a Road King Cushman Motor Scooter. He traveled nearly 9,000 miles in 2 ½ months from mid-June to early September 1958, sleeping in a tent with a .22 rifle by his side.He served four years in the Navy from 1959 to 1963, achieving a rank of E5. During his service, he was stationed in Brunswick and in Rota, Spain. He served on a VP-26 Flight Crew as a Radar Operator in charge of electronic countermeasures. Richard was proud of his travels around the world visiting Africa, Spain, Iceland, Italy, and the Azores to name a few.After an honorary discharge, he became a member of the United States Postal Service and later worked for the Internal Revenue.Richard moved to Mount Vernon in September 1973. He taught at the Leeds Elementary School for a few years and later re-joined the U.S. Postal Service in Augusta where he worked for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed computer programming and statistical analysis.Richard was known for his keen sense of humor and loved telling jokes for fun. He was a proud, dedicated, loving husband, father, and grandfather. His love and support will be greatly missed.His other family members include a brother Howard "Roy" Knightly (predeceased) and a sister Barbara (Knightly) Tarbell and her husband, Beryl of Gig Harbor, Wash. and their children David, Linda, and Karen. He leaves a cousin, Sharon (Knightly) Mills of Kittery, and his cousins in the Sawyer family: Robert, Caroline, and Warren.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m. at the Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop (207-377-8696). Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Kent's Hill Cemetery in Readfield.Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Published in Central Maine on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close