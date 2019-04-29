AUGUSTA - Richard C. "Rick" Brunelle, 66, of the Outlet Road in Augusta, died April 27, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health, Augusta, after an extended illness.
He was born in Augusta, on Nov. 4, 1952, the son of Arthur R. Brunelle and Eva (Royer) Brunelle.
He was a graduate of Cony High School of Augusta, class of 1971.
Mr. Brunelle was employed by W.S. Enterprise, later know as Specialty Products Company, as a machinist for several years. Prior to that he worked at Statler Tissue, Lucas Tree Company and Bates Cotton Mill.
He was a very dedicated husband and father. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved to be outside fishing, hunting, hiking, kayaking, biking, and camping with his family. He was an adventurous person that was always ready to go to new places and do new things. His motto for life was "I don't go on vacation to rest".
Surviving is his wife, Nancy (Poulin) Brunelle of 38 years of Augusta; a daughter, Sherry Ames and her husband, Jeremy of Windsor, a son, Michael Brunelle and his wife, Anna of Augusta; one sister, Elizabeth Gay of Vassalboro, three brothers, Robert Brunelle, Arthur Brunelle, and Roger Brunelle, all of Augusta; six grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends may visit on Tuesday, April 30, from 6-8 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, where a funeral service will be held, 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta at a later date.
Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 29, 2019