Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reynard "Rey" Wilbur. View Sign

Reynard "Rey or Red" Wilbur 1928 - 2019READFIELD - Reynard "Rey" Wilbur, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, while being cared for by many great people at the Woodlands Memory Care Facility in Farmington. He is finally flying high in the skies now in that airplane that he has been dreaming of for the last few years.Rey was born in Kingfield on July 6, 1928, the son of Forest and Zelma (Swan) Wilbur. Rey spent his youth in Kingfield, Carrabassett, and Oakland. While working for the Berst-Forster-Dixfield (Diamond Match) in Oakland he met his first love 'Mim'. They parted company when he moved to the greater Boston area in search of work and he married his first wife Pauline 'Penny' in 1949 in Waltham, Mass. They had three beautiful children, Julianne, Paul, and Stephen. He served his country from December 31, 1951 to Dec. 14, 1953 in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge from the U.S. Army, Rey started a career in construction. He worked his way up from a laborer to a Construction Supervisor/Project Manager for Gutierrez Company prior to his retirement. After his divorce from Penny he spent many years with Muriel Bennet and her children Eric Bennet and Kirsten Foden and Kirsten's children Justin and Taylor Almeida in New Boston, N.H. Later in life he and Muriel wintered in Rotunda Lakes, Fla. In early 2002 he reconnected with his first love 'Mim' and his life changed forever. He came back to Maine and married Miriam Potter on July 19 of that same year and Readfield became his home. They enjoyed cruises, golfing, eating out, traveling around the back roads of Maine and spending winters in Florida with many great friends. Rey enjoyed golfing and traveling, but most of all he was always up to a heated conversation and debate on many subjects. He loved bantering with his roommate Larry at the Woodland's.Rey was predeceased by his first wife Penny; his son Stephen Wilbur; his brother Alton Wilbur and wife Lucila, his brother Erwin 'Larry' Wilbur and wife Lorraine. Rey is survived by Miriam Potter; two half-sisters Lenora McGuire and husband John and Sheila Mitchem and husband Harloe, brother-in-law Harland Varney; children Julianne Wilbur and Paul Wilbur and wife Anita, stepchildren Gary Potter and wife Debbie, Brent Potter and wife Debbie, Kirsten Foden, and Sonya Clark and husband Donny, whom he regarded as his own son and cherished their time together; grandchildren Lance Wilbur, Malcolm Wilbur, Rosalie Wilbur, Taylor Almeida and Justin Almeida, and Scott Horne II.; and Scott Horne II.many great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss him dearly; and Tom Moran, a lifelong friend, who he spent many hours flying with over the years.A graveside service will be held for family and friends on July 6, at 11 a.m. in Sunny Side Cemetery in Kingfield with a celebration of life immediately following.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







Reynard "Rey or Red" Wilbur 1928 - 2019READFIELD - Reynard "Rey" Wilbur, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, while being cared for by many great people at the Woodlands Memory Care Facility in Farmington. He is finally flying high in the skies now in that airplane that he has been dreaming of for the last few years.Rey was born in Kingfield on July 6, 1928, the son of Forest and Zelma (Swan) Wilbur. Rey spent his youth in Kingfield, Carrabassett, and Oakland. While working for the Berst-Forster-Dixfield (Diamond Match) in Oakland he met his first love 'Mim'. They parted company when he moved to the greater Boston area in search of work and he married his first wife Pauline 'Penny' in 1949 in Waltham, Mass. They had three beautiful children, Julianne, Paul, and Stephen. He served his country from December 31, 1951 to Dec. 14, 1953 in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge from the U.S. Army, Rey started a career in construction. He worked his way up from a laborer to a Construction Supervisor/Project Manager for Gutierrez Company prior to his retirement. After his divorce from Penny he spent many years with Muriel Bennet and her children Eric Bennet and Kirsten Foden and Kirsten's children Justin and Taylor Almeida in New Boston, N.H. Later in life he and Muriel wintered in Rotunda Lakes, Fla. In early 2002 he reconnected with his first love 'Mim' and his life changed forever. He came back to Maine and married Miriam Potter on July 19 of that same year and Readfield became his home. They enjoyed cruises, golfing, eating out, traveling around the back roads of Maine and spending winters in Florida with many great friends. Rey enjoyed golfing and traveling, but most of all he was always up to a heated conversation and debate on many subjects. He loved bantering with his roommate Larry at the Woodland's.Rey was predeceased by his first wife Penny; his son Stephen Wilbur; his brother Alton Wilbur and wife Lucila, his brother Erwin 'Larry' Wilbur and wife Lorraine. Rey is survived by Miriam Potter; two half-sisters Lenora McGuire and husband John and Sheila Mitchem and husband Harloe, brother-in-law Harland Varney; children Julianne Wilbur and Paul Wilbur and wife Anita, stepchildren Gary Potter and wife Debbie, Brent Potter and wife Debbie, Kirsten Foden, and Sonya Clark and husband Donny, whom he regarded as his own son and cherished their time together; grandchildren Lance Wilbur, Malcolm Wilbur, Rosalie Wilbur, Taylor Almeida and Justin Almeida, and Scott Horne II.; and Scott Horne II.many great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss him dearly; and Tom Moran, a lifelong friend, who he spent many hours flying with over the years.A graveside service will be held for family and friends on July 6, at 11 a.m. in Sunny Side Cemetery in Kingfield with a celebration of life immediately following.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com Funeral Home Roberts Funeral Home

62 Bowdoin Street

Winthrop , ME 04364

(207) 377-8696 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close