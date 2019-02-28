HARTLAND - Rex V. Smith Sr., 87 of Hartland, passed away on Feb. 20, 2019, in Pittsfield. Rex was born in Huntington, Mass. on Nov. 11, 1931, to the late Clayton and Edith Smith and moved to Maine at a young age.In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. It was known that if Rex couldn't fix something, it simply couldn't be fixed. He was also a great cook who gardened and camped.Rex was a devoted husband, father and friend. He was a talented man and did several different jobs throughout his life. In his later years he cooked Saturday night suppers for the family.Rex was predeceased by his parents; his wife Theresa Bouffard Smith; his son-in-law Butch Elliot; and by ten of his siblings. He is survived by his son Rex V. Smith Jr. and his wife Nancy, his daughters, Brenda Shaw and her husband Steve, Debbie Smith, Betty Elliot, and Wanda Smith and her partner Mark Allen; his sisters Eleanor Chambers and Jean Goodfield; and by many beloved grandchildren; and great- grandchildren.Services will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.directcremationofmaine.com.
Published in Central Maine on Feb. 28, 2019