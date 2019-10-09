Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reta Iris Lynds McQuarrie. View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Send Flowers Obituary

WINSLOW - Reta Iris Lynds McQuarrie, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. She was born in Boston on June 5, 1925, the daughter of the late Henry and Vera (Yeaton) Lynds.Reta graduated from Norridgewock High School in 1942. She went on to marry Donald McQuarrie on Dec. 31, 1945 in Madison. Reta was a very active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and was a member of the Martha Guild, the sandwich program and a quilting group. She worked at Firestone and retired from Maine General. Reta's greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her daughters, Dawn Slough and her husband, Tom of Searcy, Ark., and Lanelle Freeman and her husband, Art of Winslow, her daughter-in-law, Shirley McQuarrie of Vassalboro; her grandchildren, Kelly Cooke and her husband, Pete, Scott Slough and his wife, Amber, TJ Slough and his wife, Nicole, Caleb Morin and his wife, Alissa, Amy Morin and her husband, Steve, Dustin Freeman and his wife, Jen, and Dan Freeman and his wife, Nicole; her 13 great-grandchildren; her great-great-grandchild; her "adopted" daughter, Judy Stuart Reny; her lifelong friend, Geraldine DeRoche; her special cousin, Peggy Hilton Walker, and her special friend, Lyndon McCormick. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Donald McQuarrie; her son, Michael McQuarrie; her granddaughter, Kimberly McQuarrie, her grandson, Lincoln Morin; her great-grandson, Jonathan Slough; her brother, Douglas Lynds and her sister, Annette Lynds.Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Reta's online guestbook at www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Waterville, Maine. A committal will be held at a later date at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, ME 04901. Published in Central Maine on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

