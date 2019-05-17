AUGUSTA - Rene Michel Boily, 72, of Leighton Road, died May 11, 2019 at his home after a brief illness. He was born in Quebec City, P.Q., Canada on May 24, 1946, the son of Lucien Boily and Isabelle (Morin) Boily.
Rene graduated from Cony High School in Augusta in the class of 1965.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Bath Iron Works as a shipping and receiving manager for over 35 years.
Rene was a great hockey player. He had a try-out with the Boston Bruins and was the last one cut. He played for a while with the Bruins farm team, the Hershey Bears. He was a registered Maine guide, who loved the outdoors. He also served in the Army Reserves for several years.
He was predeceased by his parents; and by a brother, Yvon Boily in 2015.
Surviving are several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Maine and Canada.
There will be no public visiting hours. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday May 24, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Published in Central Maine on May 17, 2019