Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reginald "Reggie" Oberg. View Sign

WINTHROP - Reginald "Reggie" Oberg, 63, of Winthrop, made his way to heaven on Sunday, March 3, 2019.



Born Sept. 9, 1955 in Caribou, Reggie was a successful Eagle Scout and Cony High School graduate. In his later life, Reggie married his loving wife and proudly worked as a papermaker at Verso paper mill for thirty years.



After retirement in 2017, Reggie continued to enjoy life with his best friend and wife of almost forty-four years, Joan Oberg, and their three dogs. Reggie was an amazing father to both of his children: his son, Christopher Oberg and his wife, Johannah of Winthrop, and his daughter, Valarie Oberg and her fiancé, Chris Baker, of Chelsea. Most of all, he was an amazing grandfather, and loved all four of his grandchildren: Kayleigh and Madisyn Oberg, and Alecia and Kyle Baker. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Dube and her husband, Norman, of Hermon, as well as several nieces and nephews. Reggie leaves us to join his mother, Joanne Sinclair, and his father, Russell Oberg, in heaven.



An intelligent, loving, caring man, Reggie was full of knowledge, brilliant chess plays, wit, and most of all, his trademark sense of humor. Although he was a man of many interests, he was particularly a huge fan of old-westerns, MASH, and an avid online poker player. In fact, "I'm a millionaire...well at least online" became a regular catch-phrase of his.



Reggie was truly one of a kind and instilled in his friends and family that humility should be seasoned like salt, with a touch of pride and ego, making it something savory. Rest in peace, Reggie, loving husband, playful father, and reliable friend, you will be dearly missed.



A Celebration of Life for Reggie will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St, Winthrop, where condolences may be sent to the family on the obituary page of the website at







WINTHROP - Reginald "Reggie" Oberg, 63, of Winthrop, made his way to heaven on Sunday, March 3, 2019.Born Sept. 9, 1955 in Caribou, Reggie was a successful Eagle Scout and Cony High School graduate. In his later life, Reggie married his loving wife and proudly worked as a papermaker at Verso paper mill for thirty years.After retirement in 2017, Reggie continued to enjoy life with his best friend and wife of almost forty-four years, Joan Oberg, and their three dogs. Reggie was an amazing father to both of his children: his son, Christopher Oberg and his wife, Johannah of Winthrop, and his daughter, Valarie Oberg and her fiancé, Chris Baker, of Chelsea. Most of all, he was an amazing grandfather, and loved all four of his grandchildren: Kayleigh and Madisyn Oberg, and Alecia and Kyle Baker. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Dube and her husband, Norman, of Hermon, as well as several nieces and nephews. Reggie leaves us to join his mother, Joanne Sinclair, and his father, Russell Oberg, in heaven.An intelligent, loving, caring man, Reggie was full of knowledge, brilliant chess plays, wit, and most of all, his trademark sense of humor. Although he was a man of many interests, he was particularly a huge fan of old-westerns, MASH, and an avid online poker player. In fact, "I'm a millionaire...well at least online" became a regular catch-phrase of his.Reggie was truly one of a kind and instilled in his friends and family that humility should be seasoned like salt, with a touch of pride and ego, making it something savory. Rest in peace, Reggie, loving husband, playful father, and reliable friend, you will be dearly missed.A Celebration of Life for Reggie will be held at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St, Winthrop, where condolences may be sent to the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Roberts Funeral Home

62 Bowdoin Street

Winthrop , ME 04364

(207) 377-8696 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close