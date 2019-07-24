Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reginald N. "Sonny" Hayden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLINTON - Reginald " Sonny" N. Hayden, 72, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta.



Reginald was born on November 18, 1946 in Athens, the son of Carl and Margaret (Corson) Hayden.



Sonny was a hard working man who was always helping someone that needed a hand, he enjoyed hunting fishing, going camping and being outdoors with nature. He once appeared on North Woods Law and loved to tell the story.



Sonny was known all around town and he liked everyone he met. He could be seen any time of day at any time of the year walking to go visit any of his many, many friends. His age didn't slow him down.



Sonny had a huge extended family of people that he had "adopted" into his family over the years.



He is survived by many close friends.



There are no scheduled services at this time.



Published in Central Maine on July 24, 2019

