Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reginald LaPointe. View Sign

AUBURN - Reginald LaPointe, 86, died on March 4, 2019, at Clover Health Care, knowing the love of his family and that he would be by the side of his wife, Anne, once again.He was born in Winslow, Maine, on June 5, 1932, to Alfonse and Rose LaPointe, who had moved to the United States from Canada. Raised on China Road, Reg was the second youngest of nine children. Even as a young child, he was remembered for his kindness and thoughtfulness. He loved to sing and tell jokes - it was all about his delivery and getting a reaction out of people.That kindness and humor helped Reg win over the affection of Anne Townsend, a lovely, young woman who had recently emigrated from Grange-over-Sands, a small town in England. The two soon became engaged and then married on April 21, 1956, in Waterloo, Iowa.A year after moving to Portland, Maine, the LaPointes had their first child, Stephen, in 1958. Then in 1962, they had their second child, Melissa. A year later, the LaPointes moved to Rumford Center, where Anne and Reg bought a beautiful two-story farmhouse, surrounded by mountain views, the Androscoggin River and friends who cherished their company. It was there that Anne and Reg would live for the next 48 years.Reg loved to listen to music, counting Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and Perry Como among his favorite artists. He also loved comedy in its different forms, whether it was "All in The Family", Spike Jones, or cartoons. He was an avid Baseball fan, too, and looked up to Ted Williams as his hero.Reg was a loyal and loving husband to Anne to the very end. They were members of the Rumford Center Methodist Church, and after retirement, they volunteered at the Rumford Information Booth, where they loved talking to visitors.Reg was predeceased by his wife, Anne; his mother, Rose; his father, Alfonse; and his siblings, Albert, Emile, Rose, Blanche, Paul, Dorothy and Thomas.He is survived by his sister, Marie Ahearn; son, Stephen LaPointe and wife, Mindy; daughter, Melissa Martin and grandsons, Dylan Martin and Sean Martin; Lucille LaPointe, wife of late brother-in-law Paul; and nieces and nephews and their spouses.A celebration of life will be held sometime late spring, both in Rumford Center and Winslow.







AUBURN - Reginald LaPointe, 86, died on March 4, 2019, at Clover Health Care, knowing the love of his family and that he would be by the side of his wife, Anne, once again.He was born in Winslow, Maine, on June 5, 1932, to Alfonse and Rose LaPointe, who had moved to the United States from Canada. Raised on China Road, Reg was the second youngest of nine children. Even as a young child, he was remembered for his kindness and thoughtfulness. He loved to sing and tell jokes - it was all about his delivery and getting a reaction out of people.That kindness and humor helped Reg win over the affection of Anne Townsend, a lovely, young woman who had recently emigrated from Grange-over-Sands, a small town in England. The two soon became engaged and then married on April 21, 1956, in Waterloo, Iowa.A year after moving to Portland, Maine, the LaPointes had their first child, Stephen, in 1958. Then in 1962, they had their second child, Melissa. A year later, the LaPointes moved to Rumford Center, where Anne and Reg bought a beautiful two-story farmhouse, surrounded by mountain views, the Androscoggin River and friends who cherished their company. It was there that Anne and Reg would live for the next 48 years.Reg loved to listen to music, counting Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and Perry Como among his favorite artists. He also loved comedy in its different forms, whether it was "All in The Family", Spike Jones, or cartoons. He was an avid Baseball fan, too, and looked up to Ted Williams as his hero.Reg was a loyal and loving husband to Anne to the very end. They were members of the Rumford Center Methodist Church, and after retirement, they volunteered at the Rumford Information Booth, where they loved talking to visitors.Reg was predeceased by his wife, Anne; his mother, Rose; his father, Alfonse; and his siblings, Albert, Emile, Rose, Blanche, Paul, Dorothy and Thomas.He is survived by his sister, Marie Ahearn; son, Stephen LaPointe and wife, Mindy; daughter, Melissa Martin and grandsons, Dylan Martin and Sean Martin; Lucille LaPointe, wife of late brother-in-law Paul; and nieces and nephews and their spouses.A celebration of life will be held sometime late spring, both in Rumford Center and Winslow. Published in Central Maine on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close