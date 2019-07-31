|
WATERVILLE - Reginald G. Joler, of Waterville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 24, 2019 after battling Alzheimer's disease. He was born on Feb. 12, 1932 to Leo and Evangeline Joler.
Reginald lived a full and rich life. He was a graduate of Waterville High School and was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He proudly served from 1952 to 1954 in Germany; he was honorably discharged. After returning to the United States Reginald began working for First National until he retired. He had a passion for talking with people and readily offered his assistance to anyone in need. Reginald had a love of The Lord, camping, boating, fishing, building, tree work, western's, dancing and spending time with family.
Reginald was a lifetime member of the American Legion, VFW and Knights of Columbus, where he served on many committees, cooked meals for those in need and assisted with blood drives and voting stations.
He was predeceased by his parents Leo and Evangeline; the love of his life Patricia; son David; brothers, Gerald, Richard, Paul, and sisters Joanne and Doris.
Reginald is survived by his children MaryAnn and husband Sonny, Sue-Ann, Rick, Bryan and partner Karen and Bruce and wife Kristin; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank the staff at Woodlands Memory Care Unit in Waterville and the staff of Beacon Hospice for their constant care and diligence.
"When those we love have left this earth, we can still feel them near, we'll see a picture, hear a song, and it's just like they are here, and when we call upon our Faith, when we believe and trust the ones we care about are always close to us."
Thank you...for all the memories.
Family and friends may visit from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m, Tuesday, August 6, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. Burial will follow in Lewis Cemetery, Oakland. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to, may make donations in Reginald's memory to:
Maine Chapter
383 US Route 1, Suite 2C
Scarborough, ME 04074 or:
Beacon Hospice Care
5 Community Dr.
Augusta, ME 04330
make checks to
Amedisys Foundation
Published in Central Maine on July 31, 2019
