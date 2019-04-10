Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Leanna (Bedard) Carberry. View Sign

LEXINGTON, Mass. - Regina Leanna (Bedard) Carberry, 86, passed away peacefully on April 4. 2019 at Youville Place Assisted Living in Lexington, Mass. Regina was born in Winslow on July 20, 1932, the daughter of Phillipe and Adrienne Bedard.



She attended St. John Catholic School, then went to Mount Merici Academy, then to Thomas Business College. She was then employed for several years for Boothby & Bartlett Insurance Co. of Waterville.



Regina met her future husband, Raymond Carberry at Hampton Beach, N.H. After a brief courtship, Raymond had to go to Portland, Ore. and consequently called for Regina to join him there so they could get married. Later on they moved "back east" to Wallingford, Ct. where they bought a home at Gaylord Farms. In a few more years, they moved to Farmcrest Lane in Lexington, Mass. as Raymond was employed by the Raytheon Corp. From there, they made another move to Waltham Street, just a short way from Farmcrest Lane.



Regina enjoyed playing the violin and loved working in her flower gardens. She also loved "old time " music, going to the ocean and doing oil paintings of quaint New England scenes. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She also had a wonderful knack for interior decorating and turned each place she and Ray bought into beautiful homes.



Regina was predeceased by her parents; and her two sisters, Lorraine Levesque and husband Philippe of Wallingford, Ct. and Madeline Ryan and husband Claire of Mitchelleville, Iowa. Regina is survived by her husband Raymond; her son Rick and family of Marshfield, Mass., her two daughters Kathy Ireland and family of New Canaan, Ct. and Emily and Rob Cambria and family of Dedham, Mass.; her brother Gerard Bedard and wife Francine of Winslow; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Regina was loved by everyone she met and was kind and comforting to all those who had the wonderful pleasure of knowing her.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Douglas Funeral Home. 51 Worthen Rd. in Lexington, Mass. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be at Westview Cemetery in Lexington, Mass.







