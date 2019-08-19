Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina L. Diplock. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Winthrop United Methodist Church 58 Main St. Winthrop , ME View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Winthrop United Methodist Church 58 Main St. Winthrop , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

READFIELD - Regina L. Diplock, 84, of Falling Pines Lane, died August 15, 2019 at Maine Medical Center, Portland after a brief illness. She was born in Augusta on June 12, 1935 the daughter of Leon Fletcher and Helen (Costley) Fletcher.



Gina was a 1953 graduate of Cony High School of Augusta and she received her nursing degree from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1956.



She was a registered nurse for more than 40 years, spending over 20 years in Massachusetts State run facilities in Waltham and the metropolitan Boston area.



Gina was a member of the Readfield Book Club.



Surviving is her husband, Robert C. Diplock of Readfield; brothers Thomas Fletcher and his wife Sandra of Westford, Mass., David Fletcher and his wife Susan of Augusta, sister-in-law Sally Fletcher of Seminole, Fla.; stepsons David Diplock and his wife Lindsay of Readfield, John Diplock of Mt. Vernon,Peter Diplock of Vienna,Thomas Diplock of Readfield, Charles Diplock of Gardiner, Michael Gorman of Marlboro, Mass., stepdaughters Robyn Savoy of Augusta, Donna Corrigan and her husband Roger of Bellingham, Mass., Mary Flaherty and her husband Robert of Attleboro, Mass.; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.



Regina was predeceased by her brother Fremont Fletcher of Seminole, Fla. and sisters Nancy Ann Guerin of Augusta, and Francis Ayotte of Augusta.



Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, August, 22, at Winthrop United Methodist Church, 58 Main St., Winthrop, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Readfield Corner Cemetery, Readfield.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta,. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at







