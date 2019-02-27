Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Hartsgrove. View Sign

NORRIDGEWOCK - Regina Hartsgrove, 88, of Norridgewock, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Madison, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born May 31, 1930, in Perham, Maine, the daughter of Fred G. Hartsgrove and Nettie Mae (Gorman) Hartsgrove.



She loved to knit, do needle point and loved to eat trout.



She loved Christmas and birthdays and she especially loved her family. Regina was a respectful and prayerful person.



She is survived by her sister Vera Hartsgrove; nephew Alan Hartsgrove and Sylvia Hartsgrove; special great-nephews and niece Kevin Hartsgrove and Peter Campbell, Kelly Robinson; many nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews; as well as her good friend Doris Turcott and dear friend Debbie Turcott; aunt Clara Campbell; and her sister-in-law Ina of Hartland.



She is predeceased by her parents; five brothers, and two sisters; and uncle Raymond Campbell.



Viewing hours will be held on Friday March 1, 2019, from 5 to 7 at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Fairview Cemetery in Perham, Maine.







