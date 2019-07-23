Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Marie Leach Murphy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON - Rebecca Marie Leach Murphy, 43, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 19, 2019 at home.



Becky was born on June 9, 1976 in Attleboro, Mass., to Stanley Leach and Deborah Lepore. She graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1994. She continued her education at Katherine Gibbs, studying graphic design.



She was a very artistic person, whether it was ink, pencil or paint she had a natural flare for creating beautiful things. Becky was a kind and caring person who went out of her way to help others. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, days at the beach, trips to Boston and making crafts.



Rebecca was previously employed at Hannaford in Madison for 12 years and truly loved the social interaction with all of the customers.



She will be best remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter and good friend



Becky is survived by her husband Kevin Murphy of Madison, they share 22 years of love and marriage; their two daughters, Lauren and Allison; her mother, Deborah Lepore of Attleboro, Mass.; her brother, Brenton Dimock of Attleboro, Mass.; her sister, Breeanna Dimock, also of Attleboro, Mass. She is also survived by her in-laws, David and Christine Murphy of North Attleboro, Mass., her stepfather, Kevin Dimock of Medfield, Mass.; and aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Stanley Leach.



She will be truly missed by all that knew her, as her beautiful light has gone dim.



There will be a memorial service held for Becky in North Attleboro, Mass. Time, date and location to be announced.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



In lieu of flowers,please consider a donation to the Rebecca Murphy Gofundme page created by her brother Brenton Dimock



(funeral cost and



supporting my family)







