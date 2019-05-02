Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Pelletier. View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Send Flowers Obituary

Out of respect to those with allergic conditions and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in



Raymond's memory to:



Winslow High School



Athletics



Winslow High School



20 Danielson St.



Winslow ME 04901







WINSLOW - Raymond Adrien Pelletier, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 28, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Dec. 23, 1929, at the beginning of the Great Depression, the eleventh of twelve children of Patrick and Desneiges (Plante) Pelletier. Despite having been raised in poverty and having faced great adversity throughout his lifetime, he demonstrated determination, resourcefulness, frugality, integrity, vitality, grit, sincerity, kindness, and resilience, modeling these qualities for his family and friends.Raymond, the first in his family to graduate high school, attended Winslow High School, Class of 1948. He was on the Periscope staff and participated in numerous sports, lettering in baseball and football. During the final game of his senior year, he scored the game-winning touchdown against Lawrence High School. He was later selected as a running back on the All-Maine Team.After high school, he attended Coburn Classical Institute until its closure. He then attended the University of Cincinnati, but withdrew due to financial constraints. In 1950, he enlisted in the Navy where he rose to the rank of Ensign 1 as a diesel engine mechanic in the Engineering Division aboard the Battleship USS Wisconsin.In 1952, he married Jeanne I. Poulin, his high school sweetheart. In 1954, Raymond received an honorable discharge and returned to Winslow. Under the GI Bill, he attended the University of Maine at Orono where he studied chemical engineering. Following his freshman year, he withdrew to support his growing family. Though never able to complete his college degree, he instilled his value for education in all of his children. As indicated in his high school yearbook, Raymond's ambition was to become successful, and though he may not have "succeeded Einstein" as was predicted by his classmates, he raised six children, each of whom graduated from Harvard University and subsequently became his "dream team" of professionals in the fields of education, engineering, finance, law, and medicine.Throughout early family life, numerous Poulin family members devoted themselves as loving caregivers for Raymond and Jeanne's six children during times of family need. In later family life, Raymond cared for his six children as a single parent. From 1955 to 1992, Raymond worked as a union ironworker and became a 65 year member of Ironworkers Local 496. He contributed to the construction of U.S. Navy communication towers, U.S. Department of Defense nuclear missile silos, bridges, paper mills, and numerous commercial and public buildings, including the Maine State Capitol Building and several hospitals. After retirement from active construction work in 1992, he continued for over a decade to serve as an instructor of rigging, reinforcing, and welding for the ironworkers apprenticeship program and the Maine Technical College System. He was a lifetime member the American Legion, Post Number 5, in Waterville and the Winslow VFW Post 8835.He is survived by his partner and fiancée of 30 years, Martha (Grindall) Audet; his six children, Ronald Pelletier and wife Ning Sawangjaeng of Lincolnville, Janice Pelletier and husband Len Kass of Orono, Karen Pelletier and partner Anu Makynen of Portland, Mark Pelletier and wife Leslie King Pelletier of Winslow, Dominic Pelletier and wife Beth Audet Pelletier of Raymond, and Jeffrey Pelletier and wife Lilly Rewruja Pelletier of Manhattan Beach, Calif.; grandchildren include Kelsie O'Sullivan, Nigel Kass, Addie Pelletier and husband James Smith , Brenna O'Sullivan, Ethan Pelletier, Rhiannon Pelletier and husband Travis Guerrette, Eleanore Kass, Adrienne Pelletier, Dominic J. Pelletier, Kaylee and Sophia Pelletier, and stepgrandchildren, Nathan and Awnin Oxley. Raymond is also survived by close friend and nephew, Lewis P. Pelletier of Winslow, and many other cousins, nieces, nephews; and great nieces and nephews.In 1989, Raymond met Martha Audet while working at Scott Paper Company in Winslow. Raymond became an important part of the lives of Martha's children: Arlene and David McLean of Winslow, John and Ashley Audet of Winslow, and Beth and Dominic Pelletier; Martha's grandchildren, Heather and Nate Boutin, Matthew and Rachel McLean, Joseph and Deanna McLean, Johnathan and Brittny Audet, Jesse and Taylor Audet, Cameron Audet, Walter Audet and Vivian Audet; and great-grandchildren, Peyton, Preston, Lucy, Elaina, Parker, Benjamin, Carter, and Hadleigh.Raymond was predeceased by his parents; ex-wife and mother to his six children, Jeanne (Poulin) Pelletier; brothers, Patrick, Rudolph, Gerard, Lucien (Mike), Leopold, Armand, Robert, Joseph (Donald), sisters, Anne Marie Mailloux, Juliette, Cecile Ellis; nephew, Patrick Ellis, and several other nieces and nephews; and daughter-in-law, Nancy (Willey) Pelletier.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, foraging, gardening, driving, traveling, and helping his children and grandchildren with homebuilding and maintenance. His skills with all things mechanical, as well as his work ethic, both on and off the job, were considered legendary.Throughout his lifetime, Raymond was thankful for the many fine health care professionals that had cared for him, including Felicia Curtis, BC-HIS; David Preston, MD; John Poirier, DMD; Robert Berube, DDS; Akshu Balwan, MD, MBBS; Rachit Kumar, MD, MBBS; Glenn Healey, MD; Robert Dohner, DO, as well as for those that had risen to the level of his honorary "dream team", the dedicated nurses at Cancer Care of Maine and his favorite hospice nurse, Katie. For over a year, with the support of Martha and his children, Raymond battled mesothelioma while remaining in the comfort of his home. Affectionately called "Pépère", Raymond expressed both his love and dedication for his family without end.Visiting hours will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 6, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 26 Monument St., Winslow, with a reception/luncheon immediately following at the VFW on Veteran Drive, Winslow. There will be a private committal service with military honors at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 163, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to view a video collage of Raymond's life and to share condolences, memories and tributes with his family.Out of respect to those with allergic conditions and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made inRaymond's memory to:Winslow High SchoolAthleticsWinslow High School20 Danielson St.Winslow ME 04901 Published in Central Maine on May 2, 2019 