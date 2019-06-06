WATERVILLE - Raymond M. Pressey, 65, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Maine General Medical Center, surrounded by much love from his daughter and family members where he had been a patient. Raymond was born in Waterville on June. 27, 1953, the son of Philip and Gloria (Vashon) Pressey.
He graduated from Waterville High School in 1973. He married Linda Pressey Oct, 6, 1979, having met Linda through Virginia, his mother-in-law, when they attended TOPS. He lived in Waterville all of his life. He worked doing floor care for most of his life at several different employers. He enjoy doing floral arrangements and working in his gardens in his free time.
He is predeceased by his wife Linda; his parents, his in-laws; and his brothers Philip and Larry. He is survived by his daughter, Angelia and husband TJ Hickman of Waterville; his sibling Robert and his wife Silva Pressey. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his adoptive kids, Matt, Amber, Shannon, and Heather; and four special grandchildren, Peanut Butter (Alyssa), Bella, Evan, and Ella. He leaves behind two special cats, Meeko and Jasmine.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., June 15, at Winslow Baptist Church, Winslow, Maine.
Arrangements are under the care Dan & Scott Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan
In lieu of flowers,
friends wishing may make donations in his memory to:
Raymond M. Pressey
Memorial Fund
c/o Angelia Hickman
43 Village Green Rd.
Waterville, ME 04901
Published in Central Maine on June 6, 2019