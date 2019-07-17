CLINTON - Raymond L. Bryand Jr., 77, passed away July 11, 2019 at his home in Clinton surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 17, 1941 in Providence, R.I., the son of Raymond L. Sr. and Madeline (Burns) Bryand.
He attended Waterville High School. On Sept. 23, 1961, he married JoAnne Cormier in Waterville. He was employed for many years as a millwright at Keyes Fiber in Waterville. He was a member of the Notre Dame Catholic Church and enjoyed square dancing and swimming.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 57 years, JoAnne (Cormier) Bryand of Clinton; four daughters, Deborah Bryand of Waterville, Rhonda Robbins and husband, Robert of South Berwick, Kim Bowen and husband, Bob of Benton, Cindy Vassey and husband, Geoff of Benton, son, Butch Bryand and partner, Stacy Braley of Clinton; sister, Patricia Trask and husband, Mike of Winterport; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his brother, William Bryand.
A graveside service will be held, Saturday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Cemetery, Waterville.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make
donations in Raymond's memory to
Multiple Sclerosis Society
National Maine Chapter
77 Preble Street
Portland, Maine 04101
