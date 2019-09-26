Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Elwin Henderson. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 View Map Committal 1:00 PM Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery Mt. Vernon Road Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Raymond graduated in 1970 from Winthrop High School and after graduation enlisted in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged on May 25, 1972. Raymond enjoyed his CB radio and playing pool, which he was quite an expert at. He also thoroughly enjoyed rides and fishing with Jamie, whom he considered his son.



He was predeceased by his parents. Surviving are her brothers Robert and wife Rae Henderson, Waldo Henderson Jr., sisters Donna Blanchette, Carol and husband Ron Roberts, and twin Rosemary and husband Richard Thayer; as well as Uncle Louis and wife Ramona Henderson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Raymond is also survived by Jamie Park and Jason White whom had been his caretakers for several years and made every effort to ensure that Raymond was happy, healthy and enjoyed every day of his life.



We would like to thank the VA Maine Healthcare System, Togus and the MHICM Team for the care given to Raymond throughout the years.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit Saturday, Sept. 28, from 4 -6 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. A committal service with full military honors will be graveside at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.



Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com







